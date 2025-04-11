Three arrested following triple stabbing on busy London high street

11 April 2025, 11:51

Three people have been arrested following a triple stabbing in Clapham
Three people have been arrested following a triple stabbing in Clapham. Picture: Google

By Ella Bennett

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a triple stabbing on Clapham High Street.

Police were called to Clapham High Street at 21.11pm on Thursday April 10 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police who attended the scene, alongside the London Ambulance Service, treated one man for stab wounds before taking him to hospital.

Two other men with stab wounds self-presented at hospital. Their injuries have been confirmed as non-life threatening or life-changing.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The investigation is on-going.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.09pm on Thursday 10 April to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Clapham High Street and Bedford Road, SW4.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived in four minutes.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

If you saw anything or have any information then please call police on 101 stating CAD7355/10apr.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.

