Missing chef Claudia Lawrence was 'murdered and fed to pigs', woman claims - and says she has proof

Chef Claudia Lawrence vanished in 2009 in North Yorkshire. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A woman has claimed that missing chef Claudia Lawrence was murdered and fed to pigs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claudia was 35 when she vanished without a trace after failing to turn up to work in 2009 in North Yorkshire.

Police believe she was murdered, although her body has never been found and no charges have ever been brought.

Her case has become one of Britain’s most well-known unsolved missing persons cases.

Now, a podcast called Answers for Claudia podcast has uncovered new details about her disappearance, including the discovery of a rucksack she was wearing the day she went missing.

File photo dated 24/08/21 of police officers searching the land at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits near York in connection with the disappearance of missing university chef Claudia Lawrence. Picture: Alamy

The podcast heard from a woman who was previously in an abusive relationship and was referred to pseudonymously as Lucy.

She said at one point her partner told her he would "get the gypsies to feed her to the pigs...just like what they did with Claudia Lawrence".

Lucy also claimed her then-partner, whose identity was not revealed, is the figure who appears in grainy CCTV footage outside Claudia's house on the night she disappeared.

The footage is hard to make out, but Lucy said that when she saw the footage, she recognised her partner's distinctive stooping walk.

"I had a look at it and I thought "Oh my God that's him walking"," she said. "That's how he walked. It's like a proper step. Whereas I like shuffle a bit more, he's got a slight stoop.

"That's how he would stop exactly. He's got grey hair as well."

Asked if she was positive it was the same man, she said: "Yes, 100 per cent the same person."

Peter Lawrence, the father of Claudia Lawrence. Picture: Alamy

She said her partner's reference to Claudia came during a property dispute, when he brought her up out of nowhere to make a horrifying threat.

After she said she wanted more assurances in writing about their deal before signing, he got her "by the scruff of the neck" and pinned her against the wall.

Lucy told the podcast that her partner said: "Sign the f***ing documents otherwise I will get the gypsies to come and get you. They'll feed you to the pigs.

"There won't be any evidence left of you because the pigs eat everything including the bones, just like what they did with Claudia Lawrence."

She added: "And he stood back as if to say 'I shouldn't have said that'. And I just went 'Oh my God, I'm off' and out the door I went."

Officers searching the land at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits near York. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with a woman named Bev, she revealed she had found the purple and blue Karrimor bag beside a tree stump near the River Tees at Ingleby Barwick, about 40 miles from York.

The bag, which contained foil-wrapped sandwiches, was discovered by Bev just days after the chef vanished, reported the MailOnline.

Although she initially left the rucksack, Bev later returned to search for it after hearing DCI Lucy Pope mention it in a police press conference.

"It wasn't until I seen the newspaper article that I then went, that is the bag I found. I distinctively remember turning the newspaper over and seeing the bag, knowing that is the bag I found", she said.

However, when Bev returned to the same spot, the bag had gone.

Read more: Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Caroline lived in Heworth, North Yorkshire. Picture: Google

Earlier, it was reported Claudia’s mother Joan said she visited Claudia’s home recently with a podcast crew - where they found a secret loft.

But she says she doesn’t want police inside the property as she doesn’t "trust" them.

“I don't want the police to do it alone as they didn't get it right the first time.

"I'd be happier with someone like the Locate International going in.'

Read more: Police call on those 'staying silent' on Claudia Lawrence case to come forward 15 years after disappearance

Police investing disappearance of Claudia Lawrence at the Sand Hutton Gravel Pits. Picture: Getty

Last year, police made a renewed plea for information about her disappearance 15 years after she went missing.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable for North Yorkshire Police Wayne Fox reiterated on Monday that the inquiry was not closed.

He said: "Having been appointed senior investigating officer in October 2020, I am fully aware of the complexities that exist in this inquiry, which sadly has to be treated as that of a suspected murder.

"However, the single barrier to unlocking the answers for Claudia's loved-ones and bringing those responsible for her disappearance to justice, remains the same - silence.

The father of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, Peter Lawrence appealing for information. Picture: Alamy

"Silence from the people who know, or may suspect, what happened to Claudia but have, so far, for reasons that are only known to them, been unable to come forward to the police or even pass on information to Crimestoppers anonymously.

"There may be many reasons as to why they have been unable to come forward, however, my plea to them on reaching 15 years of living with the knowledge you have is to do the right thing and make a report.

"You can help bring an end to the pain and uncertainty for Claudia, her mum and all who love her."

Two separate investigations have been launched, questioning nine people, but no charges have ever been brought.