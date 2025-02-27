Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Claudia Lawrence lived in the York subrurb of Heworth. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Police did not search a hidden loft in the home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, her mother has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claudia was 35 when she vanished without a trace after failing to turn up to work in 2009 in North Yorkshire.

Police believe she was murdered, although her body has never been found and no charges have ever been brought.

Her case has become one of Britain’s most well-known unsolved missing persons cases.

Claudia’s mother Joan said she visited Claudia’s home recently with a podcast crew - where they found the secret loft.

But she says she doesn’t want police inside the property as she doesn’t "trust" them.

“I don't want the police to do it alone as they didn't get it right the first time.

"I'd be happier with someone like the Locate International going in.'

Chef Claudia Lawrence vanished in 2009. Picture: Supplied

Last year, police made a renewed plea for information about her disappearance 15 years after she went missing.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable for North Yorkshire Police Wayne Fox reiterated on Monday that the inquiry was not closed.

He said: "Having been appointed senior investigating officer in October 2020, I am fully aware of the complexities that exist in this inquiry, which sadly has to be treated as that of a suspected murder.

"However, the single barrier to unlocking the answers for Claudia's loved-ones and bringing those responsible for her disappearance to justice, remains the same - silence.

Read more: Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Read more: Gary Lineker sparks fury as he leads celebs backing calls for controversial Gaza tv show to be reinstated by BBC

Caroline lived alone in Heworth, North Yorkshire. Picture: Google

"Silence from the people who know, or may suspect, what happened to Claudia but have, so far, for reasons that are only known to them, been unable to come forward to the police or even pass on information to Crimestoppers anonymously.

"There may be many reasons as to why they have been unable to come forward, however, my plea to them on reaching 15 years of living with the knowledge you have is to do the right thing and make a report.

"You can help bring an end to the pain and uncertainty for Claudia, her mum and all who love her.

"Two separate investigations have been launched, questioning nine people, but no charges have ever been brought.