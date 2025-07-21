Breaking News

Colombian man found guilty of murdering couple and dumping their remains in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

A Colombian man has been found guilty of murdering two men and cutting them up before dumping their bodies in suitcases on the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, has been found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of murdering civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, in July last year before dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Mosquera repeatedly stabbed Mr Alfonso, who suffered injuries to his torso, face and neck, while Mr Longworth was attacked with a hammer to the back of his head and his skull shattered.

The double killing, dismemberment and dumping of the remains of the couple was described as "one of the most harrowing murder investigations" a senior police officer has ever dealt with.

Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride of the Metropolitan Police said the force discovered a "traumatic" video showing the dying moments of 62-year-old Albert Alfonso after he was stabbed by Yostin Andres Mosquera shortly after they had sex in the victim's home.

The senior investigating officer in the case said: "I think certainly this is probably one of the most traumatic, harrowing murder investigations I've dealt with by virtue of that video, and the fact that it took place during their sexual activity in their own home."

The "truly horrendous" footage shows a naked Mosquera and Mr Alfonso grappling before the elder man is stabbed and dies.

It captures the sound of him appearing to struggle to breathe and was watched in silence by the jury at the Woolwich Crown Court who repeatedly had to view the distressing but key evidence.

At one point Mosquera says: "Do you like it?" as he stabs Mr Alfonso, and then is seen singing and dancing in the aftermath. Seconds later he sits down at a computer to try to plunder both his victims' bank accounts.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Yostin Andres Mosquera (right) appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, central London, charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on or before July 11 last year. Picture: Alamy

Jurors previously heard that two days after Mr Alfonso’s killing, CCTV shows Mosquera walking backwards as he drags a heavy red suitcase along Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol at about 11.23pm.

He could be seen peering over a bridge wall and trying to rub away a mark, that was left on the floor where the suitcase had been, with his foot. He then urinates on it, the court heard.

He is approached by two members of staff who manage the bridge, who are called away to an appointment.

At about 11.30pm a cyclist making his way across the Clifton Suspension Bridge spotted Mosquera standing next to a large red suitcase and stopped to see if he was OK, thinking he was a tourist, jurors had heard.

The witness also saw a large silver trunk a few metres away from the defendant, and Mosquera told him the luggage contained car parts.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: “In fact, the suitcases contained the decapitated and dismembered bodies of Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso, which the defendant had transported to Bristol from their home in London where they had been killed two days before.”

The prosecution alleged Mosquera took the suitcases to the landmark to “dispose” of them.

Mosquera was planning to steal money from them and he has also “made up” a claim of rape against Mr Alfonso, Ms Heer said last week.

Mosquera had previously claimed that Mr Alfonso had “raped him every day” and that made him feel “sad” but not angry.

Speaking through a translator, Mosquera, who was involved in filmed sex sessions with Mr Alfonso, told the court: “I felt sad. I never felt anger. I do not get angry with anybody.”

Mosquera had first come to the UK from Colombia in June 2024 on the promise of English lessons and financial support from Mr Alfonso, whom he had met years earlier through webcam sex websites.

Of the alleged sex assaults, Mosquera told the court: “I felt humiliated, sad, trapped – I never tend to get to anger.”

The alleged rapes sometimes “would happen so quickly because he (Mr Alfonso) would drink beer and not be aware of what was happening”.

He also claimed there were times when Mr Alfonso was “out of control.”

Ms Heer took Mosquera to his “detailed” defence statement produced for the trial and said “there is no mention of Albert Alfonso raping you”.

Mosquera admitted killing Mr Alfonso but claims it was manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

He denied murdering either man and insists Mr Alfonso killed Mr Longworth. Both Mr Alfonso’s and Mr Longworth’s remains were later found in a suitcase near Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Mosquera had been sharing paid sexual content of himself online for more than a decade, including under the name I Am Black Master, the jury heard.

His claim of not knowing Mr Alfonso was posting their videos online was branded as “a nonsense” by the prosecution.

Giving evidence during the trial, Mosquera said he had first met Mr Alfonso through webcam sex websites in 2012, and was eventually paid for degrading sex acts he did not want to perform.

He claimed they continued contact online and later met in person in Colombia in 2022 and 2024.

There is no evidence to suggest that Mr Longworth was involved in the arrangement.

Mosquera, who had been to the UK once previously to visit the couple, had been living with them for about a month prior to the murders.