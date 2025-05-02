Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time

2 May 2025, 09:31 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 11:02

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.
Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Russell Brand appeared at court today after being charged with sexual offences, including rape.

Brand, 49, did not enter any pleas as he appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court.

He faces two counts of rape, two charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault.

Prosecutor Suki Dhadda told the court Brand is accused of raping one of the alleged victims in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference.

He is also accused of trying to drag a TV worker into the toilets.

Another charge relates to the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the toilet of a Soho bar.

Brand is accused of sexually assaulting a woman by “sloppily” kissing her and groping her breasts while he was a presenter on reality TV show Big Brother.

The alleged incidents are understood to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

He turned up to court wearing sunglasses and an open shirt surrounded by security ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

Brand took almost two minutes to walk from the roadside to the court entrance, walking slowly and tight lipped, surrounded by security as photographers scrummed around them.

Police fought to keep media back before Brand was seen hugging one of his security guards once inside.

He has been granted conditional bail and is set for his first Old Bailey appearance on 30 May.

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

It comes after detectives began investigating the former comedian in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations following reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

In all, the allegations relate to four women. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.“

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.

"A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

