Comedian and actor Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand has been charged with a slew of sexual offences. . Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Russell Brand has been charged with a string of sexual offences including rape and assault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor turned influencer has been charged by the Metropolitan Police with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault between 1999 and 2005.

It comes after detectives began investigating the former comedian in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations following reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

Brand, 50, is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

Read more: Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

In all, the allegations relate to four women.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.

"A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.

The 50-year-old has previously denied all allegations against him, calling them "very, very hurtful" In a YouTube address to his followers.

He labelled the accusations a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” that he “absolutely refutes".

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

“These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on Friday May 2 2025.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”