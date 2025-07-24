Breaking News

Man who stabbed partner 27 times before telling police he 'did really love her' jailed for murder

24 July 2025, 10:25 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 11:39

Corey Dryden pleaded guilty to the murder of Megan Hughes
Corey Dryden has been jailed for the murder of Megan Hughes. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

A man who stabbed his partner 27 times has been jailed for life for murder.

Corey Dryden has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years after murdering Megan Hughes in the Scottish Borders.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to stabbing Ms Hughes 27 at their home in Chirnside. He also used a hammer to inflict blunt force trauma.

Prosecution said Dryden told police he "did really love her" and didn't remember the attack.

Dryden waited two hours before calling 999. When he did he claimed Megan attacked him and then stabbed herself. She was found with a kitchen knife in her hand.

Around 4.35am on Sunday, 9 February, 2025, officers were called to a property on Windram Road.

Emergency services attended, however Megan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dryden was arrested on the same date and was later charged in connection with her death.

Megan Hughes
Megan Hughes was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Police Scotland

Judge Lord Harrower said “What she feared has come to pass” after Megan told police she was scared Dryden would kill her if she returned home in September 2024, following a verbal attack on her at a local pub.

'Vicious and calculated'

Detective Chief Inspector Laura White said: “This was a vicious and calculated attack by Dryden that tragically resulted in Megan’s death.

"His actions have robbed a family of their mum, daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Megan’s family and friends as they come to terms with what happened to her. 

"I sincerely hope that today’s conviction brings them some sense of justice that Dryden will now face the full consequences of his actions.”

'Absolutely devastated'

In a statement, they said: “Megan was a much-loved mother and daughter.

"She was beautiful and caring.

"This has left a massive hole in the family who are all absolutely devastated.”

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said:  “Corey Dryden is a violent and dangerous man who murdered Megan Hughes in her home, where she had the right to be safe. 

“After subjecting her to a horrific assault, he left his partner on the floor to die instead of calling for help. 

“His cruel and callous actions have robbed Megan of her future and left her family and loved ones to deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts remain with them. 

“Dryden has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to perpetrators of domestic abuse. 

“We will use all the tools available to us to seek justice and ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions. 

“Violence against women and girls is a blight on our society, and I would urge anyone affected to report it to the police when they feel ready and able to do so.”

