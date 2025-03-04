‘Corrupt’ ex-prison officer who boasted of performing sex act on prisoner jailed after being ‘manipulated’

A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate has been jailed for 21 months. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate and called herself 'your queen' has been jailed for 21 months.

Mother-of-one Katie Evans, 26, wept in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court as a judge described how she was "corrupted" not long after she started work at Doncaster Prison in South Yorkshire when she was 21.

The judge said she had been "manipulated by an experienced criminal" as he sentenced her to prison.

As well as starting an intimate relationship with the prisoner, Daniel Brownley, Evans had more than 140 phone calls with him, moved money around bank accounts for him, and supplied him with information the prison held on him, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said.

The court was told last week that Evans admitted an "intimate" relationship with Brownley but prosecutors said it was not clear whether she accepted this was sexual.

The judge heard she had boasted to an ex-prison officer that she had performed oral sex on the inmate and the defendant referred to herself as "your queen" when talking to Brownley.

On Tuesday, Judge Richardson told Evans: "It appears you indulged in some form of sexual activity in the prison. It has been described that on one occasion you had oral sex with him.

Handout photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of 'corrupt' former prison officer Katie Evans who has been jailed for 21 months at Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

"It is truly a terrible situation for a judge to be passing sentence on a former prison officer who has been branded a corrupt prison officer."

Judge Richardson told Evans "he corrupted you and not the reverse", adding: "I'm entirely satisfied you were manipulated by an experienced criminal to assist him."

But he said: "Your misconduct materially affected the good order and discipline of the prison."

The judge said Evans was "young and immature" at the time of the offending in 2020 and that she was "regrettably susceptible to manipulation".

"You were inexperienced and immature but that is, however, no excuse for what you did," he told her.

He said he accepted she was genuinely remorseful and posed no danger to the public in the future.

Judge Richardson said the sentence of 21 months should have been longer but, "purely as an act of mercy", he reduced it to take into account the effect it will have on Evans' relationship with her young daughter and the difficulties she will have in prison as a former officer.

The judge also outlined the issues prisons are currently having with accommodating inmates serving short sentences.

But he said the offending was "so serious that only an immediate sentence of imprisonment is appropriate in this case".

Evans, of Hatfield, Doncaster, admitted misconduct in a public office at a previous hearing.

Still crying, she waved at family members in the public gallery as she was led from the dock.

The court heard that Brownley had been jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2016 for attempted robbery, burglary and handling stolen goods.

He had been released but was back in prison in 2020 after he was recalled for breaching his licence conditions.