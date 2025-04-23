Counter terror police investigate ‘pro-Hamas’ rap group Kneecap who were given £14k by government

DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs on Woodsies Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Luke Brennan/Redferns

By Asher McShane

A rap group handed public funding by the government has been referred to counter-terrorism police over pro-Hamas chants.

Videos of controversial Irish Republican rappers Kneecap have been referred to a counter-terror unit to assess whether they break UK terrorism laws.

It comes after the group used an Easter weekend slot at Coachella to project a slogan stating “f--- Israel Free Palestine”.

Footage also emerged earlier this week from a 2024 gig during which one band member appears to shout “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” while draped in the terror organisation’s flag.

Kneecap appear to have given their support to Hamas last November in London at their concert @O2ForumKTown. One member, draped in a Hezbollah flag, shouted to the crowd "up Hamas, up Hezbollah".



Watch below 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DidT6IxulE — Danny Morris (@DannyMMorris) April 21, 2025

A Met spokesman told The Telegraph: “We have been made aware of the video today (April 22) and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

The Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit is a national unit based within the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Hamas and Hezbollah are both proscribed terror organisations. It is an offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to “invite support for a proscribed organisation”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Kneecap of “openly glorifying evil terror groups”.

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy Osbourne, has called for the band to have its right to work in the US revoked.

Kneecap has been contacted for comment.

The group were paid £14,250 by the government last year after a legal win over a decision by Kemi Badenoch to refuse them funding.

The Conservative leader, who was business secretary at the time, denied the group a £14,250 grant, but they launched legal action claiming the decision to refuse the grant discriminated against them on grounds of nationality and political opinion.

JJ O'Dochartaigh (left), also known as DJ Provai, arriving at Belfast High Court with his lawyer Darragh Mackin last year, to challenge the decision by former business secretary Kemi Badenoch to refuse Kneecpa a £14,250 funding award. Picture: PA Images