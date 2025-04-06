Man in his 50s shot dead in County Durham in 'truly shocking incident'

Police at the scene in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in County Durham.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, Stanley, County Durham, at around 5.20pm on Saturday, following reports of a "disturbance".

A man in his 50s was found to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Durham Constabulary said.

Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene, and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Police have taped off the terraced street in the South Moor area of the town and a blue tent has been erected in the road.

Forensic officers in blue overalls were working at the scene and a police drone buzzed overhead.

Danielle Scott, who lives a few doors away from the shooting, said it was "terrifying".

She said: "I live on my own with my two-year-old daughter and I walk past that house on a daily basis to take my daughter to the park.

"I normally take her out around that time (of the shooting) as well.

"I don't know if whoever has done it has been caught, that's even more scary, I don't know if it was a random attack.

"It's just terrifying not knowing what's going on. I never thought I would experience anything like this.

"I want to move out, I don't want to be here."

Nikki Miller told Tyne Tees News the victim was a friendly face in the street who was well-liked.

She said: "Everyone knew him, there were no bad words about him.

"He was a working man and never in any trouble."

A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

"We are carrying out several lines of inquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

"Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.