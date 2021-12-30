Couple deny 'harassment campaign' against neighbour after 'erecting dolls and overwatering plants'

30 December 2021, 17:15

A couple have appeared in court accused of harassing their neighbour
A couple have appeared in court accused of harassing their neighbour. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A couple have denied flooding their neighbour's alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign that lasted for more than a year.

Sandra Durdin, 58, and Trevor Dempsey, 62, are also alleged to have erected props and dolls, put up a piece of black felt with colourful paint on it, and parked vehicles on Joanne Shreeves' driveway in Chingford, east London.

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment when they appeared together in the dock at Thames Magistrates' Court in Bow today.

House prices in the east London area average around £1.1million with the court being told the couple flooded the alleyway between the houses by overwatering their plants.

Their actions were aimed at "causing distress" to Ms Shreeves between June 2020 and August 2021, the charges state.

Durdin, who is also accused of destroying a £1,350 CCTV camera belonging to Ms Shreeves in May 2021, pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

She and Dempsey were conditionally bailed to appear for a two-day trial at Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London from April 11.

The couple are now living in Ramsgate, Kent.

