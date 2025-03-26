Couple seen ‘dropping bag’ before dead baby found in Notting Hill - as police urge mother to come forward

Police found a dead baby inside a Marks & Spencer bag outside a church in west London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have urged the mother of a newborn baby boy, who was found dead inside a Marks & Spencer bag outside a church in west London, to come forward.

A council refuse worker made the discovery after spotting the black bag with avocados on it outside All Saints' Church, off Talbot Road in Notting Hill, at 12.46pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told Metro: “It was around 10am. A couple in their 50s left a bag on the street.

“The man was rustling the bag as if tying it. He walked ahead and the woman followed him.

“They were looking around the bin which is used by the council for garden waste.

“I have reported this to police. The timing was right.”

Tributes to the baby left outside the church in Notting Hill. Picture: Alamy

The deputy warden at All Saints' church in Notting Hill said she had "never heard anything like this in my life."

"I came here to prepare for the food bank and I just saw loads of police arriving, and when I came out it was all taped over," Marcia Haynes told reporters.

Ms Haynes said when she found out a baby had died that "it just freaked me out, and I just I had to abandon what I was doing and go home because I thought I was going to be ill, to be honest".

"I've been here since 1966, I've never heard anything like this in my life."

She said she let two female police officers into the church on Tuesday.

"Two women officers asked me if they could come in and search the church, and I let them in, and they searched the toilets and all around the church," Ms Haynes said.

"I presume they were looking for the mother in case she was hiding somewhere or something."

The Metropolitan Police on Wednesday reiterated calls for the mother, who is thought to have recently given birth, to come forward "for her welfare and health".

Reading a statement to media outside the church on Wednesday morning, Superintendent Owen Renowden described the discovery as "tragic".

"I want to praise that professionalism in particular of the local refuse worker and also the responding emergency services who I know will have been deeply affected by the incident yesterday," he told reporters.

"As shocking and tragic as this is, my priority remains with a mother's welfare and health."

A cordon which blocked off access to the street in front of the church has been mostly removed.

A small taped area off Clydesdale Road remained on Wednesday morning.

Bunches of flowers and a toy bunny were left by a tree near to where the police tent was on Tuesday night.

A lighted candle was left on a ledge outside the church, with a note which read: "God bless the little Baby x".

Supt Renowden appealed directly to the mother, saying: "We are really worried about her wellbeing ... she will have recently given birth.

"I know she will likely be feeling very frightened and going through an extremely difficult time.

"If you are the baby's mother, and you do see this today, I want to appeal directly to you to come forward and receive help."