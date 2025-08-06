Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon allegedly drove from Bedford to murder Ayowale Aledejana, 26 (pictured). Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A couple drove 50 miles with two small children to murder a 26-year-old man on his doorstep in a "targeted" knife attack, a court has heard.

Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon had allegedly travelled from Bedford to south-east London to kill Ayowale Aladejana with youngsters, aged one and two, in the back of their car.

On Wednesday, the defendants, both aged 23, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Mr Aladejana.

Prosecutor Ben Holt told the court: "This would appear to be a targeted attack on the victim.

"Both defendants travelled some distance with two small children in the car to carry out the attack."

Police had received a call shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday August 2 that a male had been stabbed and was bleeding in the front garden of a property in Monson Road, New Cross.

A police officer at the scene at in Monson Road, New Cross, south-east London, where 26-year-old Ayowale Aledejana was stabbed to death. Picture: PA

Paramedics arrived at the scene first followed by police and, despite their efforts, Mr Aladejana was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.13pm.

Mr Holt said the incident was captured on ring doorbell video footage.

Beforehand, the defendants’ car had allegedly circled the address a number of times before Wazabanga got out and approached the victim’s home.

The victim allegedly opened his door and was heard to say: "Brother, why you coming to my home?"

Following an exchange, it is alleged Belgian national Wazabanga stabbed Mr Aladejana once in the chest before the defendants drove off.

They were subsequently arrested and charged on Monday August 4 with murder. Wazabanga was also charged with possession of a knife.

Wazabanga appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey and Belfon was on a video-link from Bronzefield jail for their first Crown Court appearance.

The defendants, from Bedford, spoke only to confirm their identities before Judge Lynn Tayton KC set a timetable for the case.

A plea hearing will take place on October 23 and a trial lasting up to four weeks was provisionally set from April 13 next year.

Remanding the defendants into custody, Judge Tayton said: "The nature of the offence appears to be a targeted killing and one that was planned."