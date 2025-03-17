Coventry stabbing victim pictured for first time, as family pay tribute and suspect charged with murder

Anthony Wilson, pictured at a younger age. Picture: WMP

By Kit Heren

A man who was stabbed to death in Coventry over the weekend has been named and pictured for the first time.

Anthony Wilson, 50, was killed in a flat in Newcombe Road, while another man was left with possibly life-changing facial injuries after the attack.

James Ritchie, 51, was charged with Mr Wilson's murder on Sunday night, and appeared in court on Monday.

Mr Wilson's family said today: “We are profoundly sorry that his life has been taken in his way.

“The tragic circumstances are particularly distressing and we are grateful to learn of the help and support received at the time from his neighbours and friends.”

A police car at the scene on Newcombe Road in Coventry, following a double stabbing where a man in his 50s was found dead and the second man, also in his 50s, was found with potentially life changing facial injuries and was taken to hospital. Picture: Alamy

A photo of Mr Wilson from an earlier time was shared by police.

West Midlands Police said officers were called just before 2pm on Saturday to Newcombe Road after two men were found with serious stab wounds inside an address.

A man in his 50s was found dead and the second man, also in his 50s, was found with potentially life changing facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

Anthony Wilson. Picture: WMP

The force said a 51-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A scene is still in place as forensic examinations and other enquiries are carried out.

Police said officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area to reassure and support the local community over the coming days and we urge anyone with concerns or information to contact us.

You can do this via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting log 2298 of 15 March.