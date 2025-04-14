Breaking News

Former Tory MP Craig Williams among 15 charged with gambling on General Election timing

14 April 2025, 11:09 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 11:25

Craig Williams
Craig Williams. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former Conservative MP has been charged with gambling on the timing of the General Election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Gambling Commission said on Monday it had charged Craig Williams and 14 others with gambling offences following an investigation into bets placed on last July's vote.

Allegations against Williams, the former MP for Montgomeryshire in Wales, were made in the run-up to last year's vote.

He lost his seat in the election, with the Tories withdrawing their support for his candidacy.

Mr Williams was among a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, for whom he used to work.

Read more: China urges UK to 'act with fairness' on British Steel, amid race to save plant - with vital materials now 'in the UK'

Read more: China 'is not a strategic ally' of the UK, MP tells LBC after she was denied entry to Hong Kong

Craig Williams
Craig Williams. Picture: Alamy

He admitted at the time to having a "flutter" on the election date just days before it was announced in May last year.

Williams said after allegations of gambling impropriety last year that he "committed an error of judgement, not an offence". He also apologised and said he intended to clear his name.

He and the others who are charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday June 13.

The probe is separate from the Met Police investigation, which was dropped.

The other 14 who have been charged include:

  • Russell George, a serving Conservative Senedd member for Montgomeryshire
  • Anthony (Tony) Lee, who was the Tory director of campaigning
  • Laura Saunders, Mr Lee's wife
  • Simon Chatfield, the Conservatives' chief marketing officer
Craig Williams
Craig Williams. Picture: Getty

The full list of those charged:

  • Simon Chatfield, 51, (DOB: 19/03/1974), Lower Bourne, Farnham, GU10
  • Russell George, 50, (DOB: 27/04/1974), Newtown, Wales, SY16
  • Amy Hind, 34, (DOB: 13/07/1990), Loughton, Essex, IG10
  • Anthony Hind, 36, (DOB: 12/09/1988), Loughton, Essex, IG10
  • Jeremy Hunt, 55, (DOB: 08/04/1970), Horne, Horley, RH6, (former Police Officer)
  • Thomas James, 38, (DOB: 15/09/1986), Brecon, Wales, LD3
  • Charlotte Lang, 36, (DOB: 15/02/1989), Brixton, SW9
  • Anthony Lee, 47, (DOB: 24/04/1977), Bristol, BS1
  • Iain Makepeace, 47, (DOB: 15/08/1977), Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE16
  • Nick Mason, 51, (DOB: 03/10/1973), Milton on Stour, Gillingham, SP8
  • Paul Place, 53, (DOB: 11/05/1971), Hammersmith, London, W6
  • Laura Saunders, 37, (DOB: 23/02/1988), Bristol, BS1
  • Craig Williams, 39, (DOB: 07/06/1985), Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool, SY21
  • James Ward, 40, (DOB: 12/08/1984), London, E11
  • Jacob Willmer, 39, (DOB: 06/07/1985), Richmond, London, TW9

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year.

'Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray cleared of flouting police ban on loud music outside Parliament
Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'
Barry Dawson

Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

Police crime scene tape UK

Woman, 25, killed and two others 'seriously injured' after 'drug driver' hits family outside leisure centre
Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby bombshell as new memo from sole medical witness threatens to blow prosecution's case wide open
Hashem Abedi is being held at HMP Frankland

Counter-terror police investigate after Manchester Arena terrorist seriously injures prison officers

More UK News

See more More UK News

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?
A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald

British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

Members of a grooming gang in West Yorkshire who were jailed last year

Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'
MPs have said that the claim of 'two-tier policing' related to the Southport riots is 'baseless'

'Two-tier policing' claim after Southport riots is 'baseless', MPs say

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News