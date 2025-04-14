Breaking News

Former Tory MP Craig Williams among 15 charged with gambling on General Election timing

By Kit Heren

A former Conservative MP has been charged with gambling on the timing of the General Election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Gambling Commission said on Monday it had charged Craig Williams and 14 others with gambling offences following an investigation into bets placed on last July's vote.

Allegations against Williams, the former MP for Montgomeryshire in Wales, were made in the run-up to last year's vote.

He lost his seat in the election, with the Tories withdrawing their support for his candidacy.

Mr Williams was among a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, for whom he used to work.

Read more: China urges UK to 'act with fairness' on British Steel, amid race to save plant - with vital materials now 'in the UK'

Read more: China 'is not a strategic ally' of the UK, MP tells LBC after she was denied entry to Hong Kong

He admitted at the time to having a "flutter" on the election date just days before it was announced in May last year.

Williams said after allegations of gambling impropriety last year that he "committed an error of judgement, not an offence". He also apologised and said he intended to clear his name.

He and the others who are charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday June 13.

The probe is separate from the Met Police investigation, which was dropped.

The other 14 who have been charged include:

Russell George, a serving Conservative Senedd member for Montgomeryshire

Anthony (Tony) Lee, who was the Tory director of campaigning

Laura Saunders, Mr Lee's wife

Simon Chatfield, the Conservatives' chief marketing officer

Craig Williams. Picture: Getty

The full list of those charged: