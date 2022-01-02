David Lammy 4pm - 7pm
Second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after boy killed in Croydon park
2 January 2022, 13:45 | Updated: 2 January 2022, 13:49
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in a park in south London.
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon on Thursday evening have made a second arrest.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday, 1 January. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.
It follows a murder probe being launched by the Met on Thursday evening, after they were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park shortly after 7pm.
Officers attended and found 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina suffering from stab injuries.
He was given first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart, police said.
On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station and later released on bail to a date in late January.
Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, or police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec21.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.