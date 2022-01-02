Second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after boy killed in Croydon park

15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in a park in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in a park in south London.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon on Thursday evening have made a second arrest.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday, 1 January. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

It follows a murder probe being launched by the Met on Thursday evening, after they were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park shortly after 7pm.

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Officers attended and found 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina suffering from stab injuries.

He was given first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart, police said.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station and later released on bail to a date in late January.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, or police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec21.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.