Second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after boy killed in Croydon park

2 January 2022, 13:45 | Updated: 2 January 2022, 13:49

15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in a park in Croydon.
15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in a park in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in a park in south London.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon on Thursday evening have made a second arrest.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday, 1 January. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

It follows a murder probe being launched by the Met on Thursday evening, after they were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park shortly after 7pm.

Read more: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon park

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday.
Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Officers attended and found 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina suffering from stab injuries.

He was given first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart, police said.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station and later released on bail to a date in late January.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, or police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec21.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

