Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon park

31 December 2021, 08:11

A boy of 15 was stabbed to death at a park in Croydon
A boy of 15 was stabbed to death at a park in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London.

Police officers rushed to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday. They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.

The victim's family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The killing is the 29th teenage homicide in London in 2021, which surpasses the 27 seen in 2017, which had been the highest in recent years. The previous peak was 29 teenage homicides in the capital in 2008.

Met Police Commander Alex Murray said: "I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings. Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities.

"My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted. They are not statistics, not just numbers, they all have families, and they all should have had their lives ahead of them.

"They and their families have been robbed of something precious and we should all be doing everything we can to stop this," he said.

He added that the police were devoting "huge resources" to preventing homicides and said the Met was not "complacent" about knife crime.

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A couple have appeared in court accused of harassing their neighbour

Couple deny 'harassment campaign' against neighbour after 'erecting dolls and overwatering plants'
Emad Al Swealmeen, top right, had "murderous intent", a coroner found

Liverpool hospital bomb attacker used IED designed with 'murderous intent'
Prince Andrew denies Virginia Roberts' allegations

Prince Andrew accuser: 'Others must be held accountable' after Maxwell verdict
Almost 100 terrorists could be considered for release, including Rangzieb Ahmed and Jack Coulson

Nearly 100 terrorists up for release from jail

Two double stabbings took place in the capital.

Four people injured after two double stabbings in London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell: The events that led to her trial, as she now faces decades behind bars

More UK News

See more More UK News

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use 2022 to set out a plan to "build a new Britain"

Labour will set out plans to 'build a new Britain' in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer says
A ban on British tourists travelling to Germany is to be lifted

Germany to lift UK travel ban for fully vaccinated tourists

Leona Peach has been found after she went missing for over a week.

Leona Peach found 'safe and well' as man arrested on suspicion of child abduction
London Victoria is one of the busiest stations in the UK, but is set to see disruption to services lasting until January 10.

New Year's Eve strikes, maintenance and covid to cause rail chaos
IKEA defended price rises of around 10%, although some items have seen increases of around 50%.

IKEA defends post-Christmas price hikes

Santander is trying to retrieve the money

Santander pays £130m to tens of thousands of people and businesses in Xmas Day error

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police