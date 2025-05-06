Man, 57, arrested in cruise ship murder probe after passenger dies following 'altercation' at sea

6 May 2025, 09:38 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 09:41

Passengers board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the port of Saint George s, Grenada.The MSC Virtuosa is one of the most modern ships in the Caribbean.
Passengers board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the port of Saint George s, Grenada.The MSC Virtuosa is one of the most modern ships in the Caribbean. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder after a cruise ship passenger died following an 'altercation' at sea.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed on Monday that a murder investigation had been launched after the man, said to be aged in his 60s, died on board the MSC Virtuosa.

The death is said to have followed what police have described as an "altercation" aboard the ship at 20:30 BST on Saturday, police said.

The ship had left Southampton at around 18:00 the same evening, with passengers aboard the vessel embarking on a two-night excursion to Bruges, Belgium.

A force spokesman has confirmed a 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, has been arrested and remains in custody.

Saint George s, Grenada, Caribbean - January 10, 2025: View of the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the harbor of Saint George s, the capital of Grenada, with the picturesque Caribbean coast in the background
Saint George s, Grenada, Caribbean - January 10, 2025: View of the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the harbor of Saint George s, the capital of Grenada, with the picturesque Caribbean coast in the background. Picture: Alamy

The cruise ship, operated by MSC Cruises, has a capacity of 6,334 guests and was travelling to Belgium at the time of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Matt Gillooly, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said over the weekend: "We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on board.

"We want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our inquiries."

The force is now appealing for information from passengers and crew aboard the ship.

The ship returned from Bruges at 06:00 on Monday and remains in Southampton.

A force spokesperson said: “A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 60s on the MSC Virtuosa on Saturday.

MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium
MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium. Picture: Alamy

“It was reported that at around 8.30pm on 3 May, the victim died following an altercation," the force spokesperson continued.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“As part of our enquiries, a 57-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in custody at this time.”

