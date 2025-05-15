Dad of drug smuggling teen who's facing life in prison 'considering selling house to raise legal fees'

15 May 2025, 16:13

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.
Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

The father of a British teen facing life in jail for drug smuggling is considering selling his home to raise money for legal fees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niel Culley has been urged to sell his property in Billingham, County Durham to raise funds.

His daughter, Bella May Culley, is facing life in jail in a ‘hellhole’ prison after being arrested on suspicion of smuggling 30 pounds of cannabis.

The 18-year-old allegedly carried the drugs into Georgia, where she was detained at Tbilisi international airport.

Bella May's granddad William said he had been told by his son to market the County Durham house as they scramble to raise cash for legal help, according to The Mirror.

Read more: Brit teenager, 18, who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling tells court she is 'pregnant'

Read more: British teen 'fighting for his life' after plunging from third-floor Ibiza apartment

She was posting on social media up until May 5 before her family lost contact
She was posting on social media up until May 5 before her family lost contact. Picture: Instagram

William has also insisted his daughter is "not an international drug trafficker".

"I'm terrified that she's in for a long sentence. I might never see her again - I'm 80 years old. She's got sucked into something, somehow. She's not an international drug trafficker.

"Can she even tell them who's given her the drugs to take over? I bet she doesn't. These people keep out of the way. It's all just very strange and at the moment we just don't have any answers. We don't know what to think," The Manchester Evening News reports.

Ms Culley could now face two decades or more behind bars in the country's only female prison, Tbilisi Prison No.5, located 45 minutes away from the ex-Soviet capital.

According to Ms Culley's current lawyer, the teen is 'terrified and confused'.

Local media shared footage of her being led in handcuffs into a police station.

She is alleged to have "34 hermetically sealed packages containing marijuana... as well as 20 packages of hashish" in her possession at the airport.

She is thought to have lost contact with her family members during a trip to Thailand around May 3.She had been regularly posting on social media up to that point and last shared a photo on Facebook on May 5.T

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) states it cannot get Brits out of jail in Georgia or help anyone get special treatment because they are British.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The Met police have issued CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to after two kittens were ‘tortured and killed’ in Ruislip.

CCTV footage of teenagers released as police appeal for information after two kittens ‘tortured and killed’
Popular 23-year-old Mexican TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez was fatally shot while livestreaming

Beauty influencer shot dead during TikTok livestream at salon in Mexico

Lucy Connolly

Wife of ex-Tory councillor jailed for social media post told to wait for appeal bid result

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester

Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over 'bottle attack' on music producer at London nightclub
Police used 'reasonable' force in the arrest of Sex Education star, watchdog finds

Police used 'reasonable' force in the arrest of Sex Education star, watchdog finds

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Suitcase remains trial collapses as jury in murder case discharged

More UK News

See more More UK News

A woman who was sacked for getting drunk at a work event is suing the company

Woman sacked from £220k job after boozy work trip sues firm claiming 'tech bro' CEO was 'even more drunk'
Coopers School in Hawkwood Lane

Boy, 15, dies 'unexpectedly' after falling ill at school and being rushed to hospital

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation

Starmer pays tribute to Andrew Norfolk, who exposed Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following death aged 60
A black security manager who was called a "slave" by a white colleague and later left after raising race complaints has won £361,000, an employment tribunal heard.

Black security manager called ‘slave’ by white colleague wins over £360,000 after racism complaints
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to members of the media at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England on May 15, 2025.

Reeves says growth increase ‘really welcome’ as UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025
Kim Leadbeater

Assisted dying bill ‘stronger’ after MPs scrap High Court judge sign-off, claims Kim Leadbeater

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News