Labour MP arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences

Dan Norris, pictured here next to Keir Starmer has also been held on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Labour MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences.

Dan Norris, the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, has been suspended after the party was ‘informed of his arrest,’ a Labour party spokesman said.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl.

“Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s, but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

“An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage.

Mr Norris has been suspended after the party after Labour was informed of his arrest. Picture: Alamy

“The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

“A man, aged in his sixties, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), and misconduct in a public office. He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue."

A Labour Party spokesman said: “This is an active and sensitive investigation, so we’d respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so our enquiries can continue unhindered.”

“Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest. We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Mr Norris is a former Labour minister who outed Jacob Rees-Mogg at last year’s General Election.