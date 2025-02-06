'Dangerous, weird and whining': Inside Lucy Letby's life behind bars

Lucy Letby has been described as 'dangerous, weird and whining' in jail. Picture: Cheshire police

By StephenRigley

Serial child killer Lucy Letby believes she is in the "prime of her life" and wasting away in jail as a movement grows to free her.

Letby, 35, is currently serving 15 whole life sentences and being found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight more while working at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Speaking from inside Houseblock Four at HMP Bronzfield where Letby looks set to spend the rest of her life, one inmate told the Mirror that the multiple murderer doesn't have hope she will be released.

Lucy Letby is serving a full life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempted to kill seven more. Picture: social media

This is despite a high-profile panel of international experts who have been reviewing her case and are saying the deaths are due to natural causes or just bad medical care.

The insider told the paper: "She's worried about the time this is all taking, the last trial was one year long, with zero defence experts, but now they are going to have these 14 people, how long is the trial going to be, what court is going to be able to manage a year-long trial. Meanwhile, she's 35 years old, she's in the prime of her life and her life is wasting away."

The insider added: "She is really odd, she's very weird. She doesn't come across as very sympathetic, she's not very friendly, she's super shy actually, but she will help wherever she can. She's just odd, she has a weird look, when she thinks someone is looking at her, she's staring at people."

The panel's findings are likely to form part of an application which has been made by her lawyers to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for her case to be investigated as a potential miscarriage of justice.

A public inquiry has been launched in the wake of Letby's convictions and has heard police are investigating other baby deaths linked to the hospital where she worked.

Amid the Thirlwall Inquiry, it emerged Letby had been questioned under caution in prison by detectives probing deaths and non-fatal collapses at both the Countess of Chester and also at Liverpool Women's Hospital, where she trained as a student.

(left to right) Professor Neena Modi, barrister Mark McDonald, Sir David Davis MP and retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, during a press conference to announce 'new medical evidence' from an international panel of neonatologists regarding the Lucy Letby case. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, at a press conference led by her barrister Mark McDonald KC, MP David Davis branded Letby's case "one of major injustices of modern times".

Mark McDonald, Letby's barrister, said that because her previous legal team had not called a medical expert at her trial, the information presented was "new, fresh evidence".

He said the nurse was convicted because of the medical evidence, and if that was wrong any circumstantial evidence would "fall away"."

The most important thing, the reason why Lucy Letby was convicted, was because of the medical evidence that was presented to the jury that today has been demolished," he said.



