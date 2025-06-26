Three charged after murder of 'very good' man trying to be 'mediator' in street fight

Dara Omar, 22, was killed outside Hounslow Muslim Centre in West London. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been charged after the murder of a man who was trying to be a "mediator" in a fight in west London.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Hounslow Muslim Centre on Hanworth Road, at 2.21pm on Sunday, where the 22-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service treated the man, named by the Metropolitan Police as Dara Omar, from Brentford, west London, before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A murder investigation was launched and three people have been charged.

The fight happened outside Hounslow Muslim Centre, west London. Picture: Google

Kaywan Warzier Karim, 27, of Walnut Tree Road, Hounslow, was charged on Wednesday with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.

Tania Hamza, 33, of Kingsley Road, Hounslow, has been charged with violent disorder and assisting an offender.

Aziz Hama, 31 of Selbourne Ave, Hounslow, faces one charge of assisting an offender.

All three will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police also arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday, on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody.

Friends previously described Mr Omar as a "very good man", who worked at the Menara Lounge, a Middle Eastern restaurant, next to the Muslim Centre.

The victim's next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers as police appealed for information.