Three charged after murder of 'very good' man trying to be 'mediator' in street fight

26 June 2025, 11:50

Dara Omar
Dara Omar, 22, was killed outside Hounslow Muslim Centre in West London. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been charged after the murder of a man who was trying to be a "mediator" in a fight in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Hounslow Muslim Centre on Hanworth Road, at 2.21pm on Sunday, where the 22-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service treated the man, named by the Metropolitan Police as Dara Omar, from Brentford, west London, before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A murder investigation was launched and three people have been charged.

The fight
The fight happened outside Hounslow Muslim Centre, west London. Picture: Google
  • Kaywan Warzier Karim, 27, of Walnut Tree Road, Hounslow, was charged on Wednesday with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.
  • Tania Hamza, 33, of Kingsley Road, Hounslow, has been charged with violent disorder and assisting an offender.
  • Aziz Hama, 31 of Selbourne Ave, Hounslow, faces one charge of assisting an offender.

Read more: Yob who knocked woman out with chair during Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley

Read more: Three prisoners break out of jail as cops urge public not to approach them

All three will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police also arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday, on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody.

Friends previously described Mr Omar as a "very good man", who worked at the Menara Lounge, a Middle Eastern restaurant, next to the Muslim Centre.

The victim's next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers as police appealed for information.

exterior of wimbledon magistrates and youth courts, wimbledon, southwest london, england
The three people charged will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Briton Elliot James Shaw, left, and Argentine national Eleonora Gracia, right, at the district court in Denpasar, Bali

British man and Argentinian woman on trial accused of smuggling cocaine in Bali

Yob who knocked woman out with chair in Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley

Yob who knocked woman out with chair during Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley
Barney Casey, left, Daniel Harty, middle, and Jason MacDonagh, are on the run after breaking out of prison.

Three prisoners break out of jail as cops urge public not to approach them

The incident occurred near Aylestone Road in Leicester.

Woman fighting for life after man, 23, 'flips car onto roof and assaults her following BMW crash'
The guard, Dave, was assigned on "constant watch" over Letby after she was remanded to Styals Prison

Prison guard reveals what 'dishevelled' Lucy Letby is like behind bars

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, killed a 14-year-old schoolboy in a sword rampage

WATCH: Moment samurai sword killer who murdered 14-year-old schoolboy attacks police officer with 'extreme force'

More UK News

See more More UK News

Amia, 15 (L) looks after her mother Lacey (R) who has fibromyalgia which often leaves her bedbound

Young carers face funding crisis and long waiting lists for mental health support, charity boss warns
Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt

‘She saved my life’: John Hunt and surviving daughter ‘breathe life’ back into family lost at hands of crossbow killer
A general view of traffic passing through a yellow box junction on the A2.

Drivers slapped with yellow box fines worth almost £1m after councils granted increased powers
Wimbledon plan to honour Sir Andy Murray with a statue at the All England Club.

Andy Murray vows to protect kids from ‘damaging’ social media

Sign for 'Kings College Hospital' outside the main entrance in London, UK.

Russian cyber attack on NHS hospitals ‘contributed to patient's death’

Scaffolding surrounds the clock face of Big Ben Elizabeth Tower Palace of Westminster Houses of Parliament during renovations repairs in 2018

Restoration of Parliament being ‘kicked down the road’ sparking warnings of ‘Notre Dame-type inferno or worse’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News