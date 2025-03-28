Arrest after man 'attacked with scissors' in fight outside Poundland in busy shopping centre

The assault took place at the Priory Shopping Centre, Dartford, Kent. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after a fight in a shopping centre which left a man stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The assault - which was captured on video and shared on social media - occurred outside Poundland at the Priory Shopping Centre in Dartford on Thursday around midday.

The suspect was restrained by security staff and arrested by officers who arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head and finger.

Bassan Biro, 24, of Gillingham High Street, has been charged with attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, and affray.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

The following video contains violence which viewers may find upsetting