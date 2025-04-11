Daughter who suffocated dad with pillow to end his terrible cancer pain is spared jail

11 April 2025, 12:45

The scene in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility
The scene in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A woman who killed her terminally-ill father has been allowed to walk free from court with a two-year suspended sentence by a judge who told her: “I recognise I have taken a merciful course.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Lisa Davenport, 55, smothered Barrie Davenport, 88, with a pillow at his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire in October 2022.

Oxford Crown Court heard Mr Davenport had been suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer and was in a great deal of pain during his final few hours of life.

John Price KC, prosecuting, said that staff at Mr Davenport’s retirement complex and a doctor did not suspect foul play because his death was expected to be imminent.

“When the doctor certified his death at 10pm on October 17 it was believed to be due to natural causes,” he said.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' carries out series of dawn raids on barbershops in crackdown on money laundering

Read more: Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'inherits everything after he converted to Islam'

“But that was not so, Mr Davenport had been in fact unlawfully killed by his daughter, this defendant Lisa Davenport.

“At about 7pm she had smothered her father with a pillow as he lay in his bed.”

Mr Price said Davenport confessed an hour later to a neighbour and friend of her father about what she had done and asked her not to say anything.

The following morning Davenport, who by this point was visibly drunk, also confessed to the manager of the retirement complex who then reported it to the police.

“Were it not for those confessions subsequently saying he had been unlawfully killed, it would have not been discovered,” Mr Price said.

“The evidence suggests that following his terminal diagnosis this defendant was a devoted carer of her father as his health declined.

“It is accurate to say that no one could have done more for a clearly dying parent than she did."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge

Moment police disguised as Batman and Robin snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge
Appearing on Friday at Kingston Crown Court, Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Alexander to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 252 days.

Mother who 'robbed' young sons, two and five, of life after 'murdering pair in family bathtub' jailed for life
Three people have been arrested following a triple stabbing in Clapham

Three arrested following triple stabbing on busy London high street

The NCA conducted a series of raids on barbershops across the country

'Britain's FBI' carries out series of dawn raids on barbershops in crackdown on money laundering
Social media boss who killed stepfather after 'losing his mind' during five-day Ibiza drug binge locked up indefinitely

Social media boss who killed stepfather after 'losing his mind' during five-day Ibiza drug binge locked up indefinitely
XL Bullies Being Walked On Private Land After Ban

Woman sustains potentially life-changing injuries in suspected XL bully attack

More UK News

See more More UK News

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson appeals sentence as jail segregation ‘making him ill’

Police officers were told they have 'white privilege' and are being forced to undergo equity training

Police officers taught they have white privilege during 'equity training'

Mother arrested and held in police cell for seven hours after ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Mother arrested and held in cell for ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

The proposed name change by Northop Hall Community Council is comprised of pentre - meaning 'village’ - and moch - meaning ‘pig’.

Welcome to 'Pig Village': Planned renaming of historic village causes a stink among local residents
Heavy traffic on the M25 Motorway, London.

Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads
Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News