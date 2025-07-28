Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

28 July 2025, 11:20

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence
David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The public parole hearing for one of the killers of Stephen Lawrence has been delayed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Norris was due to make a bid for freedom on Wednesday and Thursday but the hearing has been adjourned because unspecified information has not been made available to the panel that is due to hear the case.

Norris was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months in 2012, after he and Gary Dobson were convicted of murder in 2011 nearly 20 years after Stephen's racist killing.

Stephen Lawrence was attacked while waiting for a bus in 1993
Stephen Lawrence was attacked while waiting for a bus in 1993. Picture: PA

Read More: Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris 'accepts involvement in racist attack' that led to teenager's death

Read More: Stephen Lawrence original murder suspect jailed for six months after flouting serious criminal behaviour order

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "The hearing has had to be adjourned due to information directed by the panel not being made available for the case.

"Without all proper information, the panel cannot consider a parole review.

"The panel's priority must be to ensure the relevant information is available, so that they can thoroughly review the potential risks and ensure public protection."

A new date will be set for the public hearing once the information has been provided.

Stephen was on his way to catch a bus with his friend Duwayne Brooks in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993, when he was set upon and killed by a gang of five or six attackers who used a racist term before they struck.

Incompetence and allegations of corruption, centred around Norris's drug dealer father Clifford Norris, dogged the investigation into Stephen's death for years.

There was also outrage when it emerged that undercover officers from the Metropolitan Police had spied on justice campaigners supporting the family.

In 1999 a public inquiry into the case found that the force was institutionally racist, a conclusion repeated by Baroness Casey in 2023 in her review following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

Parole hearings are normally held in private, but a public hearing was allowed in Norris's case after an application by the media that was backed by Stephen's parents.

In a document outlining the decision, it was revealed that Norris now accepts that he was present at the scene of the murder, but claims that he punched Stephen and was not the person who stabbed him.

The other suspects in the case were Jamie and Neil Acourt, who have since been convicted of unrelated drugs offences, and Luke Knight. A sixth suspect, Matthew White, died in 2021.

The College of Policing is leading a review of the most recent stage of the investigation into Stephen's death after Dobson and Norris were convicted.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw

Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

Police found the body of a young woman on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Murder probe launched after arrest of suspected armed robber leads police to young woman's body
Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

More UK News

See more More UK News

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight
Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says
Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News