Police find 37 dead dogs at suspected 'rescue centre’ as two men arrested

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, on Tuesday after concerns were raised by residents. Picture: Essex Police

By Frankie Elliott

Police have found the bodies of 37 dogs during a raid at a supposed rescue centre.

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies and also seized 20 dogs that were alive.

It is believed the property was being used as a rescue centre.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of fraud and failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to animals, Essex Police said.

Detectives were still visible at the scene on Wednesday looking for clues in what Inspector Steve Parry believes will be a "complex and potentially far-reaching investigation".

The two men have been in custody since their arrests.

Insp Steve Parry said: "As a result of a number of reports relating to dogs which were made through the Action Fraud system, officers from our neighbourhood team have worked alongside colleagues in the RSPCA and Basildon Council to piece together actionable information.

"That work resulted in yesterday’s joint visit.

"At this stage, we believe we have found the remains of 37 dogs and about 20 live dogs which are now being cared for. The priority for all our partners is to locate their last-known owners.

"This is likely to be a complex and potentially far-reaching investigation, and we don’t plan on giving a running commentary on it – but we will endeavour to keep the public informed on this investigation when it is appropriate to do so."