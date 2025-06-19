'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services. . Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Alice Padgett

Police are investigating the death of a pensioner after he was found 'beaten to death' in his West London home.

The pensioner's family described their "complete shock" to learn their grandad has been killed in his own home.

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead after the assault in his flat.

The granddad's family said: "John had so much more life to live. We are struggling to comprehend why someone would harm a 75-year-old defenceless man in his own home.

“As a family, we are devastated and in complete shock to learn that our Dad and Grandad was murdered.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward and help the police get justice for our family.”

John moved to Chiswick after retiring and was "grandad-type figure" to many.

He was often seen riding his motorbike or enjoying the communal gardens, where his neighbours last saw him on the day he died.

Andre, 37, who lived on the same floor as John, told Metro: "He was an amazing guy. He was very very friendly. It’s lovely around here that’s why we moved here.

"I’m utterly shocked this had happened to such a warm and lovely gentleman."

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to Carlton Road, Chiswick to aid an unconscious man. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were called on Saturday October 12 by the London Ambulance Service to Carlton Road, Chiswick to aid an unconscious man and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination in October gave the initial cause of death as a result of a head injury.

However, a murder investigation has now launched after a pathology result found the injury had been caused by an assault.

Police have appealed for information alongside Mr Murray's family.

They are urging any witnesses to come forward with information about the days leading up to his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, which is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are very much with John’s family and the community at this tragic time.

“As part of our investigation, we need the public’s help to piece together what exactly took place.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial. If you were in the Chiswick area, especially near Carlton Road on Saturday, 12 October, you may be able to assist our investigation.

“Did you see or hear anything unusual around Carlton Road, for instance, any signs of a struggle or an argument? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the surrounding areas at the time of the incident?

“You may simply know John, or visited him at his flat. You may have spoken to him or noticed a change in him in the weeks leading up to his death.

“Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 5382/12Oct, or by visiting the Major Incident Public Portal Website.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”