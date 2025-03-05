Delivery driver killed when thief 'deliberately slammed him into parked car' to shake him loose after stealing van

5 March 2025, 16:25

Claudiu-Karol Kondor
Claudiu-Karol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A delivery driver was killed when a thief who had stolen his van deliberately slammed him into parked cars, prosecutors have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claudiu Carol-Kondor, 42, died while trying to stop Mark Ross, 32, stealing his van while he was delivering parcels in Leeds on August 20 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ross hit speeds of almost 60mph on residential streets and swerved erratically from side to side before hitting two parked cars, all in an effort, prosecutors say, to "get rid" of Mr Kondor as he hung onto the van from the open passenger door.

Prosecutor John Harrison KC said Mr Kondor was delivering parcels for Amazon in the Armley area of Leeds at about 6.45pm, using his own silver transit van - which was full of parcels he had collected from an Amazon depot.

While he was away from his vehicle delivering a parcel, Ross climbed into the driver's seat and started to drive the van away, jurors heard.

Read more: Man charged with murder of Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Read more: 'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Claudiu-Carol Kondor
Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

Mr Harrison said: "The evidence suggests Mr Kondor tried to stop him by opening the front nearside passenger door of the van and attempting to climb in.

"Unfortunately his actions did not prevent the defendant from driving away, with Mr Kondor hanging on to his van."

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Kondor hanging onto the moving van through an open door as Ross drove away along Wingate Road.

"It appears Mr Kondor did not wish to or perhaps could not let go of his van, he did not want the defendant simply to steal it," Mr Harrison said.

The prosecutor told jurors: "After speeding and swerving failed to get rid of Mr Kondor, the defendant deliberately drove into collision with two parked cars."

Floral tributes left the scene he scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Floral tributes left the scene he scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

He said Ross "deliberately" turned the steering wheel of the van towards a black car parked on the side of the road, and when that did not knock Mr Knodor free from the van, he "tried again".

"The second collision was with a blue car which caused damage to the van, to the parked car and most significantly, caused fatal head and chest injuries to Mr Kondor." Mr Harrison said.

Jurors were shown footage of the second crash, which the prosecutor said was "shocking".

Floral tributes left the scene he scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Floral tributes left the scene he scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

Jurors heard Ross has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denies murdering Mr Kondor as he says he was unaware of him hanging onto the van.

Mr Harrison said: "He says he did not intend to cause Mr Kondor really serious harm or kill him, simply because he didn't know he was there.

"The prosecution do not accept that explanation ... The prosecution case is the defendant must have known Mr Kondor was hanging onto the van because the van door was open. It must have been obvious the door was open and Mr Kondor was there.

"The driver of the van could not realistically fail to notice someone hanging onto the van in Mr Kondor's position.

"Why did the defendant drive so quickly and erratically, weaving from side to side, unless he was trying to get rid of an unwanted passenger?"

The court heard after driving away, Ross met up with some other people and the contents of the van were removed.

Mr Kondor, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was employed by a company called SP Transport Group, who described him after his death as "more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team".

Ross denies murder and the trial continues.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Lathaniel Burrell

First picture of teenage boy gunned down in south London as police hunt for killer

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

Crossbow killer ‘tricked his way into victims’ home by telling his ex's mother ‘he was dropping off some of her stuff'
The victim has been named locally as Lathaniel

'Gun shape in his pocket': Witnesses describe 'gunmen dressed as delivery drivers' in fatal shooting of boy, 16
Zhenhao Zou is accused of rape

PhD student guilty of drugging and raping ten women 'has 50 more victims'

Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter after deaths of four paddleboarders during Pembrokeshire tour

Woman, 39, admits manslaughter deaths of four paddleboarders during tour on 'hazardous' river
Absolom Sigiyo and Romulad Stefan Houphoue

Rotherham rapists who groomed teenage girls, branding them 'fresh meat' jailed for total of nearly 40 years

More UK News

See more More UK News

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

British ex-soldier sentenced to 19 years in Russian jail after being caught fighting for Ukraine
Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer.

BBC must ensure Gaza programme errors ‘are not repeated,’ warns Culture Secretary

London, UK. Members of the new Labour cabinet in Downing Street London UK Rachel Reeves, chancellor of the Exchequer, Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set to cut welfare spending by billions in upcoming Spring Budget

Emma Raducanu breaks her silence.

'I couldn’t see the ball through the tears’: Emma Raducanu breaks silence on stalker hell

The Russian frigate Boikiy was previously escorted off the British coast by HMS Sutherland

Russian warship spotted in Channel escorting 'sanctioned' cargo ship carrying weapons 'for Ukraine frontline'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News