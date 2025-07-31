Dentist who poisoned wife's protein shakes for 10 days before giving her fatal dose of cyanide jailed for life

31 July 2025, 11:45

Dentist James Craig, center, is led away as one of his defense attorneys, Lisa Moses, right, looks on, after verdicts were rendered and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County.
Dentist James Craig, center, is led away as one of his defense attorneys, Lisa Moses, right, looks on, after verdicts were rendered and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An American dentist who poisoned his wife's protein shakes repeatedly before administering a fatal dose of cyanide while she was in hospital has been jailed for life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Craig, 45, had searched on the internet "how to make murder look like a heart attack" weeks before killing his wife of 23 years, a trial heard.

The Colorado resident had also searched "is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?" on a computer at his dental practice in the Denver suburb of Aurora, the jury was told.

Prosecutors argued the dentist had poisoned Angela Craig, the mother of his six children, over the course of 10 days in the month that she died.

The dentist later administered a final dose of cyanide when she was hospitalised after earlier attempts failed.

The hospital pinioning had baffled doctors who were confused over her symptoms.

Read more: Jailed wife of ex-Tory councillor who posted 'set fire' to migrant hotels after the Southport murders could be freed within weeks

Read more: 'You've poisoned them all': Moment doctor realised 'heinous' mushroom murderer Erin Patterson was guilty of poisonings

James Craig and slain wife Angela had been married for 20 years and shared six children
James Craig and slain wife Angela had been married for 20 years and shared six children. Picture: Aurora PD/Facebook

She was initially sent to hospital after Craig put potassium cyanide administered in her protein shake.

Toxicology tests revealed Mrs Craig died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient typically found in over-the-counter eye drops, the coroner said.

Text messages within an affidavit revealed that Mrs Craig documented feeling odd after the alleged drugging - asking her husband whether he had tried to poison her again.

He was conducting an affair with an orthodontist at the time when the alleged murder took place.

The protein shake was made by James and given to Angela on March 6 - precipitating a ten-day deterioration of her health before she lost brain function on March 15.

Dentist James Craig listens as verdicts are rendered in his murder trial.
Dentist James Craig listens as verdicts are rendered in his murder trial. Picture: Alamy

Text messages contained within the affidavit showed that Angela documented feeling odd after the alleged drugging - asking her husband whether he had tried to poison her again.

Craig allegedly flew his mistress he was having an affair with into Colorado while Angela was suffering the effects of the poison in hospital.

District Judge Shay Whitaker issued Craig a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder - the mandatory conviction for this offence in the state of Colorado.

The jury rejected his claim that he had helped his wife kill herself after he said he wanted a divorce after cheating on her.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said Craig clearly wanted out of his marriage but caved to "greed and cowardice" by committing murder.

"The jury said it loudly: Angela was not suicidal. She had no knowledge of or participation in what happened to her," he said.

Craig was also found guilty of trying to cover up the murder by asking others to fake evidence and testimony that would make it look as though his wife had taken her own life or wanted to frame him for her death.

He was also found guilty of asking one of his daughters to create a fake video of her mother requesting to be poisoned.

Craig was also convicted trying to get a fellow inmate to murder the main detective investigating his wife's death.

He was acquitted of one manslaughter charge.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault.

Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims
Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp
Tammy Abraham, who now plays at Besiktas, shared footage of burglars targeting his London home

England star slams ‘low life’ burglars who raided London home

Kelyan Bokassa (L) and Daejaun Campbell (R) were killed in machete attacks just months apart.

'I’m 15, don’t let me die': Convictions after two young friends killed in machete attacks months apart
x

Teen obsessed with Columbine High School massacre jailed after plotting mass shooting at school
London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for barbershop murder after man stabbed in front of son

London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for murdering man in front of son at barbershop

More UK News

See more More UK News

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Passengers waiting in the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport in Crawley.

Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch
A boy preparing, measuring and mixing ingredients in a GCSE food class

Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them

Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks
Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown
Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development.

Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News