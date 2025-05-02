Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex

Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The alleged killer who poisoned her in-laws with a toxic meal had a bitter row with her late husband over a late birthday party invite, a court has heard, as details of the accused murderer's mental illness emerge.

Erin Patterson, 49, is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court has now heard about a bitter dispute with her estranged husband about a late invite to his mother's birthday party.

It came just months before Gail Patterson died by poisoning.

Simon Patterson, her ex-husband, came face to face with his former wife in court - the woman accused of killing his parents and aunt.

A series of text messages exchanged between the couple on October 14 and 15 a year before the killing were shown to the jury.

Simon Patterson departs from the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria. Picture: Alamy

They appear to show the accused killer growing angry when her former partner sent her a late invite to his mother's 70th birthday party.

"Seems that my invite tomorrow is a bit of an afterthought and not even from your parents so I might pass thanks," one text read.

"What I reckon is everybody forgot to actually invite me to this thing and I feel very very hurt about that,' Patterson added.

Her ex-attempted to assure her his parents wanted her to attend the birthday celebrations.

'I ask that you consider mum's feelings. They'd love you to be there,' his reply read.

Patterson eventually agreed to attend along with their two children following a long back and forth.

The trail heard how Simon believed his wife "suffered from mental illness - post-natal depression, especially after [our son] was born."

Simon Patterson came face to face the accused killer on Thursday - the first time he laid on his ex Erin Patterson since she was arrested in 2023.

He was invited to the meal which saw his parents killed but canceled the night before. Attempted murder charges relating to him were previously withdrawn.

He previously told the court how he received an angry response he from his estranged wife when he turned down the dinner invite.

She texted him: "I've spent many hours this week preparing lunch for tomorrow, which has been exhausting in light of the issues I'm facing and spent a small fortune on Beef eye Fillet to make Beef Wellingtons because I wanted it to be a special meal, as I may not be able to host a lunch like this again for some time.

"It's important to me that you're all there tomorrow, and that I can have the conversations that I need to have.

"I hope you'll change your mind. Your parents, Heather and Ian, are coming at 12.30, and I hope you'll change your mind. Your parents, Heather and Ian, are coming at 12.30, and I hope to see you there."

Simon also told the court how he met and then split up with his estranged wife. He desired her as "witty and quite intelligent", sharing how she enjoyed learning herself, studying pet science, law and science.Simon said it was "very rare" that guests were invited over for dinner.

He reportedly became emotional when asked when asked about the breakdown of his relationship, requesting tissues and having difficulty responding to questions. 'It's good to be friends with the person you're married too ... it was really important to me that, sorry can I have some tissues please,' he said.

Patterson has denied all charges against her.

She insists she used d she used button mushrooms and dried mushrooms bought from a supermarket and an Asian grocery shop and was unaware of their poisonous quality.In her statement to police, she said she served the email and invited guests to choose their own plates.