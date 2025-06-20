‘Devastated’ family of ‘much-loved son, brother and father’ shot dead in north London issue appeal for information

20 June 2025, 01:34

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

The family of a "much-loved son, brother and father" who was shot dead in north London have appealed for information about his murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

DCI Rebecca Woodsford said the suspects got out of a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander, which was later recovered burned out, and fired the gunshots which killed him.

Police previously said they had arrested four adult men on suspicion of murder who were subsequently bailed.

DCI Woodsford, the senior investigating officer into the murder, said Mr Abdi Mohamed was a "much-loved son, brother and father", adding that his family were "devastated" by the murder.

Appealing for information, DCI Woodsford said: "We believe he is a completely innocent person in this and actually this is a case of mistaken identity.

"I believe this was a pre-planned shooting, although I also believe that Mahad was killed mistakenly, those suspects were out that night to murder someone and cause serious harm.

Read more: More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows

Read more: Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

"And I truly believe that somebody does know some information about this."

The police officer added: "If you think you have information about the people that could be involved, the people that might have helped or burned the vehicle out, I'm appealing for people to come forward.

"What's crucial to us are witnesses and ultimately we need that evidence to place before the Crown Prosecution Service, and be able to charge people and put them in front of the courts."

Mr Abdi Mohamed's younger sister, Amal Abdi Mohamed, 23, said he was a "loving father" to his son and was planning to get married in the summer.

She added that her brother had worked at Waterloo Station, as well as part-time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Royal Ascot as a security worker.

Appealing for information on her brother's death, the 23-year-old said: "My beloved brother is gone, and we still don't know why.

"Someone knows what happened to him, and yet we are here with no answer, no justice, and just a family torn apart trying to navigate through the pain.

"He was taken away from us through gun violence. A bullet didn't just take his life, it tore through our family, through our heart and it's truly shocking, it's devastating, and it's so senseless, because this type of violence should never be normal.

"It should never be something a family ever has to expect, prepare for, or live with."

Amal said Mr Abdi Mohamed was the "kind of person who can light up any room without even trying".

She added: "He had this rare gift of making people feel seen, heard and loved, and if you were having a bad day, you would just want to be around him.

"He was funny, he was honest, and he was just a good person."

Many of Mr Abdi Mohamed's family members were in tears as they visited the scene of his murder as part of the appeal for information.

Amal said that Mr Abdi Mohamed's five-year-old son "looked up to him like a superhero".

She added: "How do you look at a child who adored him day and night, and tell them that he's gone and you don't have the answers why? That boy will have to grow up with no dad.

"If you think you may know anything or have seen anything - you may think it doesn't matter, but it might be the key to giving us an answer, and it might be the thing that finally lets our family take a breath.

"To stay silent is to be complicit."

Anyone with information can contact the police by giving the reference CAD7426/20March, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows
The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils
Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Monk, 71, jailed after sexually abusing boys at ‘Catholic Eton’ for two decades

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

More UK News

See more More UK News

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year
'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'
Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News