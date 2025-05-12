Man charged with rape and sexual assault against two girls, 16 and 17, near train station

The alleged incidents happened close to the Digby and Sowton train station . Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against two girls close to a train station.

Sonny Boyes is charged with two counts of rape and four counts of assault by penetration relating to the two victims aged 16- and 17-years-old following an investigation.

Boyes, 19, from Exeter, appeared before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.

The case was sent to Exeter Crown Court on June 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The prosecution told the magistrates that the alleged incidents happened close to the Digby and Sowton train station and that neither victim was aware of the other.

Top box of a Devon and Cornwall Constabulary Police bike. Picture: Alamy

Devon and Cornwall Police officers received reports that a girl had been raped and another report that a second girl had been sexually assaulted within the Digby and Sowton area of Exeter on Friday evening.

In a statement on Sunday, Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: "The victims continue to be supported by our specialist officers at this time.

"We continue to investigate the incidents and want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Digby and Sowton railway station, or on a train passing through, between 8.45pm and 10pm on Friday 9 May."

Anyone with information should contact the force via their website or 101, quoting 50250116456, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.