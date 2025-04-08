Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Colombia

Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

The dismembered body of a top British scientist has been found in suitcase in Columbia weeks after he vanished without a trace.

The body of Alessandro Coatti, 42, was discovered bundled into a suitcase and dumped in a stream in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta, Colombia.

The London-based molecular biologist had been working for the Royal Society of Biology in the city prior to his murder.

Colombian police have now said the scientist's head, hands and feet were found in the suitcase.

His torso and limbs are still missing.

The Italian-born scientist had been staying at a hostel before his disappearance, with reports suggesting he was last seen on Friday.

The body of Alessandro Coatti, 42 (left) was discovered bundled into a suitcase and dumped in a stream in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta, Columbia. Picture: Royal Society of Biology

A scientist at the Royal Society of Biology since April 2017, Mr Coatti had previously worked as a science policy officer, before becoming a senior science policy officer according to his LinkedIn page.

Santa Marta’s mayor, Carlos Pinedo Cuello, has now offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Speaking late on Monday, Mr Cuello said: "I have instructed the authorities to join forces to solve the death of the Italian citizen Alessandro Coatti.

"We are offering a reward of fifty million Colombian pesos for information that will allow us to identify and capture those responsible.

Swimmers spash in the sea at the end of the day in Santa Marta, Colombia. Picture: Alamy

"This crime will not go unpunished. Criminals must know that in Santa Marta criminality has no place. We will pursue them until they are brought to justice."

Santa Maria is the oldest city in Colombia, combining beaches alongside the buzz of the city.

The murder rate in the city has doubled over the past decade according to statistics, with a history of drug issues plaguing the region.