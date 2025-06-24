British sex offender charged after staging 'fake wedding' to nine-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris

24 June 2025, 23:41

39-year-old Jacky Jahj was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences
39-year-old Jacky Jahj was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences. Picture: Alamy, Met Police

By Henry Moore

A British sex offender who planned a “mock wedding” at Disneyland Paris with a nine-year-old girl has been charged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

39-year-old Jacky Jhaj, who was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences and took on the role of the groom in the sick show, has been charged with a slew of offences, including fraud, abuse of trust, money laundering and identity theft.

Staff at the theme park intervened to halt the ceremony and contacted police when they saw the girl, a nine-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a wedding dress.

The organisers of the disturbing event had rented the park for what they said would be a genuine wedding ceremony.

Read more: Brazilian dancer, 26, who fell down Indonesian volcano is found dead after four-day rescue effort

Sleeping Beauty Castle, Fantasyland, Disneyland Paris.
Sleeping Beauty Castle, Fantasyland, Disneyland Paris. Picture: Alamy

The “guests” were recruited online through adverts seeking 200 adults and 100 children aged between 5 and 15 to act as guests at a “rehearsal” for a wedding at Disneyland.

Police were alerted by a so-called guest who later revealed he was hired to play the father of the “bride.”

French prosecutors said the man "explained he was paid €12,000 (£10,000) to play the role of the father of the bride and realised at the last minute that she was nine years old.”

Aside from the “groom”, the girl’s mother, a 24-year-old Latvian woman and a 55-year-old Latvian man were also arrested on Saturday.

The British sex offender appeared before the tribunal of Meaux on Monday.

Jahj was jailed in the UK for "for sexual offences against minors", prosecutors said.

At the time, Detective Constable Nav Johal, the investigating officer from Hounslow CID, said: "Thanks to the courage and bravery of the young vulnerable victims who gave evidence, a dangerous sexual predator has been brought to justice.

“I am hopeful that the verdict and sentencing will give them some peace and closure, and they will be able to, in time, move forward from this difficult period."

Since his 2016 conviction, the paedophile has gone on to commit a slew of bizarre stunts.

Last year, Jahj staged an explosion using an old BBC truck, going on to claim it was part of a film production stunt.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

Mr Coatti's dismembered remains were found in a suitcase in the Santa Marta area of Colombia

Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.

Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told
Jack Watkin promised victims good returns on investments in high-value bags but instead spent the money on a luxurious lifestyle

Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Sir Mark Rowley apologises to broadcaster Selina Scott after robbery, insisting petty crime down 18%
Sir Mark Rowley addressed Met Police criticism on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims

More UK News

See more More UK News

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws
The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

UK population to grow at slower rate than first projected as net migration 'down by half' in one year
Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey
Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News