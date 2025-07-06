Doctor, 39, found dead on the street as police launch murder investigation with man, 20, charged

6 July 2025, 20:22 | Updated: 6 July 2025, 20:54

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was found seriously injured before being pronounced dead by paramedics.
Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was found seriously injured before being pronounced dead by paramedics. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The death of a scientist in Dundee is being investigated as a murder and a 20-year-old man has been charged, police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police Scotland on Sunday named the victim as Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who lived in the area.

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem has taken place and her death is now being treated as murder,” the force said on Sunday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man arrested is to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Read more: Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Read more: Father who shook baby daughter with 'excessive and severe' force found guilty of murder

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.
Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday. Picture: Google

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts are with Dr Gomo’s family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he said.

Det Supt Sharp added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.

“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

He said he is “acutely aware of content circulating on social media” and urged members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.They can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dr Gomo recently got a job as a senior service planner with Scottish Water in water resource planning. She was said to be "thriving in her career".

Prof Seaton added: "Her death, following an alleged attack in South Road, Dundee, on Saturday afternoon, is a truly shocking event in our city and for our University community.

"It will be particularly distressing for those who knew and worked with Fortune throughout her time here at the University, and for all of those in our close-knit community of African colleagues and students.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Reduced addiction treatment programmes and layoffs of experienced officers during austerity years have been linked to the current crisis

Drugs epidemic making jails 'impossible to run' as seizures by prison officers reach record levels
Campaigners have launched a Gofundme after portraits from a Windrush exhibition were vandalised.

Man, 24, arrested after Windrush exhibition vandalised in Brixton - but Met insist incident not a hate crime
Man, 33, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Man, 36, charged with murder after body of pensioner found with 'multiple injuries' at residential address
Louisa De Marco has been jailed for smuggling drugs from the Thailand into the UK.

Ex-Asda manager caught at Manchester Airport smuggling 30kg of cannabis from Thailand jailed
Police have launched an appeal for a group they believe could have information which could help their investigation.

Female off-duty police officer beaten by mob at London Tube station after challenging fare dodgers
Kevin Draper has been jailed for killing his neighbour Jack O'Brien

Drug dealer jailed after stabbing neighbour to death - as his devastated family pay tribute

More UK News

See more More UK News

Neighbours on a suburban street in Poole, Dorset, are at war over beekeeper John Board's garden hives

'Will you please bee-hive': beekeeper appeals to local council as neighbours say he can't control his bees
Mayar Yahia, 4, died following the collision last year in Birmingham.

Man charged a year after 4-year-old girl dies in Birmingham crash

Police officers prepare their riot in Manchester.

Riot police called as spoof 'gender reveal party' turns into 200-person rave

Passengers wait by the tracks in northern France after evacuating the broken down train.

Eurostar evacuated after stranded passengers wait hours on 'boiling' train for rescue

London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News

Islamic and right-wing extremism remain UK’s ‘biggest threats’, says Cooper ahead 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings
Sir Mark Rowley wants the creation of mega forces to oversee policing.

Met chief calls for creation of 15 'mega forces' in 'once in a generation' reform amid claims force 'not fit for purpose'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News