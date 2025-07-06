Doctor, 39, found dead on the street as police launch murder investigation with man, 20, charged

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was found seriously injured before being pronounced dead by paramedics. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The death of a scientist in Dundee is being investigated as a murder and a 20-year-old man has been charged, police said.

Police Scotland on Sunday named the victim as Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who lived in the area.

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem has taken place and her death is now being treated as murder,” the force said on Sunday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man arrested is to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts are with Dr Gomo’s family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he said.

Det Supt Sharp added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.

“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

He said he is “acutely aware of content circulating on social media” and urged members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.They can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dr Gomo recently got a job as a senior service planner with Scottish Water in water resource planning. She was said to be "thriving in her career".

Prof Seaton added: "Her death, following an alleged attack in South Road, Dundee, on Saturday afternoon, is a truly shocking event in our city and for our University community.

"It will be particularly distressing for those who knew and worked with Fortune throughout her time here at the University, and for all of those in our close-knit community of African colleagues and students.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time."