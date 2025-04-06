'I will go to prison for murder': Domestic abuser who made woman's life 'hell' jailed - as victim urges others to come forward

Adam Woodhouse was described by the judge as a "dangerous offender" as he was jailed. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

'Be brave, come forward and get support': A survivor of domestic abuse has encouraged others to come forward and get the justice they deserve, on the day her perpetrator was jailed.

Adam Woodhouse - who subjected his victim to a year of abuse after their relationship ended - was jailed for five years at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

This included the 35-year-old bombarding her with hundreds of abusive messages and phone calls, recording videos of her outside her home and smashing her garden pots and car windows.

Amongst the messages, Woodhouse text the victim saying “I will go to prison for murder of you.”

In July 2024, he broke into the victim’s address, stealing all sets of house keys and her car.

Woodhouse continued to bombard the victim with abuse and in September 2024, he set fire to a moped outside her address, trapping the victim and her children inside.

Woodhouse appeared at Harrow Crown Court where he was jailed for five years. Picture: Getty

After the fire, Woodhouse called the victim and laughed at her, gloating about his actions. Whilst evading police for the arson offence, Woodhouse then sent images of his genitals to the victim which were unsolicited and threatening.

He was arrested on 30 September in Lincolnshire.

During interview, Woodhouse was extremely aggressive towards officers, stealing interview papers and swearing.

Whilst in custody, he urinated over his cell and under the door, prompting a further arrest for criminal damage.

After being charged, Woodhouse pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, stalking, cyber-flashing, burglary, taking without consent and criminal damage.

On Friday, Woodhouse, of Edrick Walk, on Friday, was jailed for five years, after previously being convicted of multiple offences including cyber-flashing, arson with intent and stalking.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and also issued with a lifetime restraining order against the victim after being described as a “dangerous offender” by the judge.

Woodhouse, of Edrick Walk, Harrow, was arrested in Lincolnshire. Picture: Google

'Ruined our lives'

Following the sentencing, the victim said: “What Adam has put my children and I through has ruined our lives completely, and I would never want any other woman to go through this.

“I would say to any other women who are experiencing domestic abuse to be brave, come forward and get support from the police to get the justice you deserve.

“I have felt very supported by DC Olivia Fox and from working closely together we have managed to get justice today.”

'Terrified'

Detective Constable Olivia Fox from the North West Public Protection Unit said: “Woodhouse demonstrated that he was an abusive domestic perpetrator, repeatedly targeting this young woman to the point this abuse took over her life.

“Woodhouse made it his mission to make this woman’s life hell and treated her like she was a possession that he owned. He would then ‘love-bomb’ her and attempt to persuade her that she needed him.

“She was so terrified of Woodhouse that she initially withdrew supporting the investigation out of fear.

“It takes an brave person to pick up with an emotionally draining investigation again and I commend her tenacity and strength. I hope that today’s sentence allows her to move forward with her life.”

“Victims of domestic abuse can often feel lonely and isolated and I understand that many have perceptions that the police won’t be able to help.

“We are better trained than ever to investigate reports of domestic abuse and will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure that all victims of domestic abuse get justice.”