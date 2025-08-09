'Reporting is the best thing I ever did': Domestic violence victim who tried to leave 30 times opens up as abuser jailed

The survivor of domestic violence has opened up about her ordeal - as her abuser David Smith is jailed. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Flaminia Luck

The survivor of domestic violence has opened up about her ordeal - as her abuser is jailed.

David Smith, 40, began his campaign of cruelty against then-partner Louise Sutherland-Knowles, 39, after their relationship began in 2018.

However, his behaviour soon spiralled into abusive and controlling – before quickly becoming physical.

Smith would use manipulative tactics and threats to control Louise, despite having multiple affairs during the course of their relationship.

After ending their relationship in 2022, Smith went on to persistently and unwantedly text, call, and email Louise.

After she ignored him, he would then turn up uninvited at her home address and workplace.

Louise’s mother became so concerned with the behaviour she was witnessing her daughter be subject to that she reported Smith to Northumbria Police for stalking.

This report would become the first of three investigations Louise would have to undergo for the crimes Smith committed against her.

In December 2022, Smith was charged with stalking.However, within days, in a bid to see Louise, and despite strict bail conditions for the stalking offence, Smith scaled a six-foot fence to climb into her garden, carrying a large knife and breaking a window trying to enter the address.

He did this just before 2am as Louise slept in the house with her children.

She was awoken to the sound of a thud – before Smith was spooked by a neighbour and ran away. He was arrested after Louise informed police.

The next day, Louise attended Middle Engine Lane police station where she disclosed that during their relationship, Smith had also sexually assaulted her.

She described how, on the evening of May 7, 2022, Smith had thrown his phone and pizza against a wall – later smashing some into her face.

He pinned her up against the wall and put his hands down her underwear and sexually assaulted her.

Only a month later in February 2023, Smith pleaded guilty to stalking Louise and was handed a restraining order.

In September last year, Smith was charged with possession of a pointed article and criminal damage – in relation to the offence where he attended her address in the middle of the night. He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on May 7, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

In April 2025, Smith was also charged with assault on a female by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following Louise’s final report.

Smith, of Brandling Court, North Shields, appeared once more at Newcastle Crown Court on July 21 where he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after previously pleading guilty in relation to both the sexual, knife, and assault offences.

As part of his extended sentence, he will also spend a further three years on licence once he is released from prison and must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Smith was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was handed a six-year restraining order to protect Louise.

'Unless you’ve been in that situation you just don’t know how hard it is'

Following the sentencing, Louise made the courageous decision to waive her lifelong right to anonymity as a victim of a sexual offence and share her harrowing story in the hopes of showing people that abuse can take many forms.

She is encouraging anyone who has been affected to seek support and come forward to hold their abusers to account.

She said: “It was so exciting at the beginning. I saw him all the time as he lived in the same estate as me.

"He was so accessible to me and our relationship moved quickly – I realise with hindsight this is because I was being love bombed.

“The first year we were together was okay-ish, but unfortunately after that, things started to ramp up. It started with what I was wearing. Anything I had on he didn’t like or ‘deem fit’ for me to be going out in – he’d kick off over.

“He’d start arguments on purpose when I was going out with my friends and make me feel guilty for going.

“Long after we broke up, I found a massive slit in the side of my bed where he’d hidden clothes of mine he didn’t like, or one single shoe out of a pair so I couldn’t wear them.

“He had a massive problem with my friends and alienated me from them. In retrospect, it was because they could see exactly what was happening and exactly the type of person he is.

“He’d constantly demand to go through my phone, even though he never found anything.

"He even logged into my O2 account to see which numbers I’d been contacting.

Smith tried to isolate Louise from her friends. Picture: Getty

“It turns out he was probably like this because he was having multiple affairs – he was projecting his guilt onto me.

“I knew I had to get out. By the last year we were together I’d completely checked out, but unless you’ve been in that situation you just don’t know how hard it is.

"I must’ve tried at least 30 times to leave him, but one way or another he’d manipulate me back and find a way back in. He’d always just ‘magically’ bump into me or be in the same place as me.

“Again, he’d manipulate me by saying he would kill himself or lose his job. I thought if I just ignored him, he’d just go away.

“These were the first signs of his stalking tendencies which I ignored and hoped they’d go away which he’d later be convicted for.

“Thankfully, after we finally broke up my mam could see his behaviour escalating and this is when the first report was made to police. I felt a massive sense of relief because it was all finally taken out my hands.

"She recognised the worrying behaviours and, after that, things just started to flow with the police.

“It was soon after this he came to the house with the knife – and I decided to tell police about the sexual assault – which I swore I’d never tell anyone. I was never going to report it, but I know now that wasn’t the right thing to do. People need to know what he’s capable of. This is to protect other people.

“But I remember very distinctly the police officer saying, ‘if you don’t tell us everything, we can’t get the bigger picture of what’s going on’. After I heard that a lightbulb just went off in my head.

“Another turning point for me was the support I got from services. I had cause to ring the Samaritans one night – only once. I’ll say they’re extremely good at their job.

“I was also supported by domestic abuse services Harbour who gave me counselling afterwards. I can’t speak more highly enough for the free support they provided me with. They also fitted safety lights for me so I could feel safer at home. They were truly amazing.

“The children were also able to access counselling through Acorns Project through their school which was again provided really quickly and an amazing support service I didn’t even know existed.

“The police and these other services were just a safety net for me when I was falling. They caught me. They say when you leave it’s the most dangerous, and in my case that’s when I started being stalked, but there’s been people there at every juncture.

“After the first report was made, I’d receive texts from the local neighbourhood policing team to say they were patrolling past my house because of what had been happening. That was such a reassurance to me and something I didn’t even know was an option.

“The easiest part of the whole thing was telling police once I knew what had to be done. Something needed to change. All the police officers I dealt with were amazing – even when I reported the sexual offence, I was a bit nervous because it was a male officer, but he made me feel so comfortable and was so professional and reassuring.

“As soon as I reported it – I got my freedom back. All the officers have gone the extra mile to make me feel safe and comfortable.

“The reason why I’m waiving my anonymity is because of the legacy all of this behaviour has left not only on me, but on my two children. They saw David behave in the most disgusting way and abuse and downgrade their mam. I need to reverse that and turn it into something positive.

“I want everyone, but especially them, to know that isn’t right and what he’s like as a person.

“Reporting is the best thing I’ve ever done, genuinely. I can see it in my mind if I hadn’t – where does it end?

“The drip drip drip effect these things have on your mental health add up to tidal waves.

“When you’re in that kind of relationship you completely lose who you are. You lose yourself.

"I am such a different person, strength and mentality, can’t put into words what telling your story and reporting to the police does for you.“Life will never be the same, it’ll be so much better.

“David left a horrific legacy for me and my girls, but I can change that for them by doing this.

"I saw a quote the which exactly encapsulates how I feel ‘you grow into the woman you want your past self to run to’ – and that’s who I am now.”

Support and advice is available through the National Domestic Violence Helpline: 0808 2000 247

For support if you are worried about someone else's relationship: Findaway is an anonymous phoneline for those who are concerned about someone else’s relationship. They can give us a call for some advice and options on how best to support. This could be a family member, friend, neighbour, colleague etc. Their phoneline is open Mon-Fri (9-5) – 0300 140 0061

For help and advice on stalking you can call the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 8020 300

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone.