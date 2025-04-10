Woman, 21, arrested over damage to Donald Trump's Scottish golf course

10 April 2025, 19:53 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 20:32

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland
Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with damage to US president Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The woman was arrested in Liverpool on Thursday, with police saying their inquiries are ongoing.

It brings the total number of arrests following the incident to six.

Club house covered in red paint
Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse. Picture: Alamy

Kieran Robson, 33, was arrested on March 12 and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on March 31 charged with malicious mischief in connection with damage at the resort.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield in West Yorkshire and 55-year-old Umza Bashir, from Leeds, were both arrested on April 4, and were charged with malicious mischief when they appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on April 7.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination and released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Read more: 'It will all work out very well': Trump 'happy' after shock tariff U-turn as stock markets soar

Read more: British businessman, 47, mysteriously dies while on holiday in Morocco with his 25-year-old girlfriend

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded "where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar".

The publication states there is no specific financial value where a potential crime would be recorded as malicious mischief rather than vandalism but multiple thousands of pounds of alleged damage would be required for it to be recorded as the former.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

snooker table and balls

Snooker star Graeme Dott kicked out of World Championship qualifiers after being charged with child sex abuse
Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media after checking in at a police station as part of his judicial control, which requires him to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned, after returning from the United States, in Voluntari.

Andrew Tate 'pointed gun in woman's face' and told her 'there will be hell to pay' if she didn't obey, court papers reveal
Farishta Jami, 36, has been sentenced to prison for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh

Warwickshire woman, 36, jailed for life after plot to join ISIS in Afghanistan

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane

Romanian man arrested by counter-terror police over suspected spy link to DHL depot fire

Bhim Kohli, 80, regularly walked dog Rocky in the park where he was attacked

Chilling reason schoolboy, 14, beat elderly dog walker to death in park

Police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist following police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

US police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist after police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

More UK News

See more More UK News

Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Greenpeace activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

Head of Greenpeace arrested after activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

24% of A roads and motorways and 31% of B and C roads were categorised with 'Amber' surface conditions last year.

UK's worst potholes revealed - is your area on the list?

A boy who was refused indefinite leave to remain in the UK after being unable to pay the application fee has won a High Court battle against the Home Office

Boy refused permission to stay in UK over unpaid £2.5k fee wins case

Graeme Bowman went viral on Reddit after buying 26 supermarket items for each letter of the alphabet

Man's 26-item supermarket receipt goes viral for being in perfect alphabetical order

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News