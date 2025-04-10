Woman, 21, arrested over damage to Donald Trump's Scottish golf course

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with damage to US president Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Police were called to the course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The woman was arrested in Liverpool on Thursday, with police saying their inquiries are ongoing.

It brings the total number of arrests following the incident to six.

Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse. Picture: Alamy

Kieran Robson, 33, was arrested on March 12 and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on March 31 charged with malicious mischief in connection with damage at the resort.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield in West Yorkshire and 55-year-old Umza Bashir, from Leeds, were both arrested on April 4, and were charged with malicious mischief when they appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on April 7.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination and released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded "where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar".

The publication states there is no specific financial value where a potential crime would be recorded as malicious mischief rather than vandalism but multiple thousands of pounds of alleged damage would be required for it to be recorded as the former.