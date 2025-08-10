Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'

The brutal attack on Father Murray took place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick
The brutal attack on Father Murray took place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick. Picture: Picture: Google Maps, St Patrick's Church

By Flaminia Luck

A suspect has been arrested following the death of a man and a serious attack on a priest in Northern Ireland - as police believe the incidents are "connected".

Officers found the man deceased at an address in Downpatrick at approximately 12pm on Sunday August 10.

It was also reported on the same day a man walked into St Patrick's Church, also in Downpatrick, and hit Father Murray, in the head with a bottle at around 10am before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

The PSNI said while enquiries are at an early stage, they believe the incidents are connected.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, the force confirmed.

Father Murray was left in a "serious condition" after being hit in the head with a bottle
Father Murray was left in a "serious condition" after being hit in the head with a bottle. Picture: PACEMAKER
The attack happened at St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick, before Mass. Picture: Google

'Completely shocking and brutal attack'

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact Police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25."

Norman Haslett, Newry, Mourne and Down, District Commander Superintendent, said: “Police attended an address in the Marian Park area following a report of a deceased man at approximately 12pm on Sunday afternoon, 10th August.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and, at this time, we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick's Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 713 of 10/8/25.”

