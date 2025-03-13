Dramatic moment fugitive channels Spider Man as he climbs tunnel wall to escape police armed with tasers

By Danielle de Wolfe

The dramatic moment a fugitive attempts to flee from police by climbing a wall above a dual carriageway, as police draw tasers, has been caught on camera.

The chase is believed to have taken place in the east London borough of Tower Hamlets, with footage shot by a passing motorist revealing a foot chase involving a suspect and several pursuing police officers.

Dressed in a black tracksuit, the unknown individual can be seen halting traffic as he sprints along the main A-road.

Glancing over his shoulder, around six police officers are seen to jump over the central reservation as they attempt to catch up with the suspect.

However, things take a dramatic turn when the man decides that the only way is up, clinging onto the wall beside the entrance to the tunnel and climbing around 15-foot up the vertical brickwork.

Soundtracked by the mission impossible theme, the fugitive continues to scale the wall, with three police drawing tasers and pointing them in the suspect's direction.

The incident left social media commenters all asking the same question, with one user using asking "did he make it?"

Another was seen to comment: "Lol, by the time he makes it to the top, there'll be another officer waiting up there".

A third user wrote: "FFS, I've seen it all now".

It is not yet known whether the man was eventually detained by officers.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted by LBC for comment.