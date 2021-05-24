Drink driving ban and fine for Lewisham e-scooter rider

24 May 2021, 15:29

The seized e-scooter was found to be capable of reaching speeds of over 50mph and had been fitted with a horn, seat and indicators but no lights. Picture: Met Police

By Eleanor Walsh

A man caught riding a customised e-scooter in South London whilst over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from driving for 17 months.

Clinton Henry of Boone Street in Lewisham was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit after being spotted by officers as he accelerated to around 30mph from traffic lights during the early hours on Sunday 11 April.

Exclusive: Most Shops Selling E-Scooters Don't Know They're Illegal To Ride - LBC Investigation

Mr Henry was also found to have no licence or insurance and said he was not aware that they were required to ride the vehicle on the road. He was arrested after refusing a roadside breath test but later provided a specimen containing 77 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath; 35 micrograms is the legal limit.

Read more: Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people

The e-scooter had no lights but was found to be capable of reaching speeds of over 50mph and had also been customised with a seat, indicators and a horn. Mr Henry was also was fined £170 and ordered to pay £119 in costs and victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday 10 May.

Sergeant Steve Wilson, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “E-scooters remain illegal on London’s roads and pavements but we know there are still too many people failing to comply with the law.

“This case should serve as a reminder that an e-scooter is a motor vehicle, just like a car. If you are caught with one on a road or pavement, it could impact on your regular driving licence and lead to a fine of £300 and six penalty points.

“In this case, the rider was also over the legal limit for alcohol, creating further risk not only for himself but for other road users.

“Ensuring the safety of the roads is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to proactively engage with e-scooter riders and enforce the law where necessary.”

