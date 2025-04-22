Van driver took 'at least 20 lines of cocaine' before horror crash that killed girl, three, on pavement

Van driver Rawal Rehman admitted causing the death of Louisa Palmisano in Manchester. Picture: GMP

By StephenRigley

A van driver took "at least 20 lines of cocaine" in the hours before he hit a tram and then collided with a three-year-old girl on a city centre pavement, a court has heard.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, died in hospital from her injuries after she was struck while walking with her parents on a family visit to Manchester on February 22.

Lulu was walking with her parents on a family visit to Manchester. Picture: GMP

On Tuesday, Rawal Rehman, 35, of Lambton Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving in his Mercedes Sprinter van.

Rehman left the scene of the collision in Mosley Street at about 10am before he was later arrested.

Prosecutor Rachel Shenton told Manchester Crown Court that Rehman had visited two massage parlours in the city in the early hours of February 22.

She added the defendant had taken "at least 20 lines of cocaine" in seven hours.

Judge Alan Conrad KC heard it would be the prosecution case that Rehman's driving was adversely affected by his consumption of controlled drugs.

Rehman was remanded in custody until sentencing on May 27 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Rehman ignored stop signs and gave the tram driver no time to react before it struck the side of the van, which then mounted the pavement.

Abbie Clarke, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "Our thoughts go out to Lulu's family who must bear this unimaginable loss.

"Rawal Rehman ignored the stop signs and tram warning signs when he drove straight into the path of an oncoming tram, and it is clear his driving fell far short of what is expected of a competent and careful driver.

"Rehman failed to take responsibility for his actions. He fled the scene in a taxi and denied that he drove dangerously in interview, only accepting responsibility on his third hearing before the court.

"He must now face the consequences for his role in this wholly avoidable tragedy."

In 2017 Rehman was jailed for three years for conspiracy to pervert the course after he torched a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision which killed a 25-year-old man in Chorlton, Manchester.

Following the youngster's death, her family from Burnley, Lancashire, said: "Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

"She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

"Her absence has left a devastating void in our family - she was our only child, our whole world.

"We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck.

"In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

"The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express."