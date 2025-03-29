'Road rage fight at roundabout' leaves 'loving family man' dead, as driver charged with murder

By Alice Padgett

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.
A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers. Picture: Greater Manchester Police / Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

Officers were called to reports of a fight between two motorists close to the Elk Mill roundabout on Broadway in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, at about 6.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim, who has since been named as 50-year-old Paul Bowles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Andrew Robson, of Fold Green, Chadderton, had been charged with murder following the incident.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

In a tribute released through police, Mr Bowles' family described him as a "kind, loving, family man and true gentleman who always put others before himself. He was intelligent and quick-witted, had a brilliant mind and generous heart.

"Paul will be missed greatly by all his family and friends."

The family continue to be supported by police and have asked for privacy at this time, GMP added.

Elk Mill roundabout on Broadway Chadderton, Greater Manchester,
Elk Mill roundabout on Broadway Chadderton, Greater Manchester,. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information or who witnessed the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector David Moores, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said prior to the charges: “While an arrest has now been secured and an investigation is well underway, I would urge anyone with any information regarding last night’s incident to please get in touch with us.

“A man tragically lost his life and we are supporting his family as we continue our work.

"Ultimately, we want to get them the answers that they deserve as we fully establish all the circumstances which led to their loved one losing his life.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding last night’s incident to get in touch with us, as even the smallest amount of information could prove extremely beneficial to our work.”

