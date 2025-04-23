Watch: Car speeds through residential roads at 87mph moments before fatal crash

Shocking CCTV footage taken just moments before a fatal collision, shows a Corsa being driven at 87 mph as the driver is jailed for killing his friend in high-speed crash. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

By Ella Bennett

A dangerous driver who caused a friend’s death by crashing into a wall after speeding at nearly 90mph has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Finley Lintott-Warrillow, 21, was driving two friends home in his black Vauxhall Corsa after going out for food in Portswood, Southampton, in the early hours of March 5, 2023.

He lost control of the car and crashed into a wall moments after he was filmed speeding at 86.95mph in Middle Road, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The speed was “so extreme” that the crash flung the Corsa and its passengers 15 metres through the air, police investigators found.

Lintott-Warrillow and one passenger survived the collision with serious injuries, but 18-year-old Brandon Cousens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Older drivers could face mandatory eyesight tests or risk losing their licence

Read more: Man 'inspired' by Southport attack jailed for 30 years for attempted murder of nine-year-old girl

cctv footage crash

Lintott-Warrillow, of North East Road, Southampton, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

On Wednesday at Southampton Crown Court, he was jailed for six years and eight months, and disqualified from driving for eight years and four months.

CCTV footage from the junction of Middle Road and South East Road, captured moments before the collision, showed the Corsa speeding.

The road has a 30mph limit and had cars parked on both sides of the carriageway, the court heard.

Brandon Cousens was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Mr Cousens’ family said “a reckless decision” had led to his death and his loss had left a “hole” in their hearts.

They said: “Brandon was a kind, caring and loving child who was always laughing and smiling, living his life how he wanted to right up to the moment he took his last breath.

"Brandon’s passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. He is a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and he will always be a huge part of so many people’s lives.

"We have to continue living and adapting to a new normal without him, knowing that due to a reckless decision that night Brandon was killed.

"It is so heart-breaking as a family knowing that we will never get the chance to see him grow into a man, celebrate his 21st birthday, future birthdays, get married, have children and watch him live out all the dreams and life experiences he wanted in life.

"We love and miss you always."

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said: “By driving at such excessive speeds in a quiet residential road, with cars parked on both sides, the driver put his own life and the lives of his friends who were passengers at risk.

“The combination of overconfidence and inexperience that both come with youth can be a dangerous mixture which far too often leads to serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

“I hope this sends a message to all young drivers out there to not take unnecessary risks that could see themselves or their friends killed.”