Road rage driver who mowed down e-bike rider for doing wheelies jailed for life

12 May 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 15:06

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years
Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Henry Moore

A man who used his car to chase and kill an e-bike rider has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years.

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years for using his car as a weapon to chase and kill an e-bike rider in Birmingham.

Ibrahim was found guilty of the murder of Liam Jones by a jury in February, after the court heard the victim and a friend were seen “showboating” and doing wheelies shortly before the 22-year-old was rammed off his bike into a concrete post.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Andrew Smith KC said it must have been clear to Ibrahim that Mr Jones was not wearing a helmet prior to his death in Moat Lane, Yardley, shortly before midnight on August 1 2023.

Mr Jones was killed in 2023
Mr Jones was killed in 2023. Picture: West Midlands Police

The judge told 21-year-old Ibrahim, of Bonham Grove, Yardley: “After careful reflection I have concluded that you did drive the car into and on Moat Lane such that you had the car available as a weapon.

“You pursued (Mr Jones and his friend) in a determined and deliberate way.”

Police had previously said Ibrahim wanted to “teach Liam a lesson” after becoming enraged by his “showboating.”

Ibrahim's brother Abdullahi, 21, who was a passenger in the car, has previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Ibrahim first came across Mr Jones and his friend as the pair were riding e-bikes at around midnight on Coventry Road on 1 August 2023.

Upon seeing Mr Jones. Ibrahim turned his car around and began following him.

As Ibrahim’s car neared the cyclists, Mr Jones performed a “stand-up wheelies” in front of the car.

A chase then ensued, which resulted in Ibrahim running down Mr Jones.

The brothers then fled the scene before "casually stopping off at a shop in Coventry Road".

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from our homicide unit, said: “Abdirahman Ibrahim was intent on causing harm to Liam. He could have turned off at any point but he followed the riders and wanted to be in control.

“This was not a case of racing gone wrong as had been claimed by Ibrahim, but of him menacingly pursuing Liam and his friend.

“We believe he was angered by Liam’s showboating and wanted to teach him a lesson. He knew what he had done and did nothing to help, instead driving off.

“Tragically, Liam lost his life and Ibrahim will now spend many years of his own young life in prison. Ibrahim’s brother may have felt a sense of loyalty, but by trying to help his sibling he is now also a convicted criminal.

"We know Liam’s death caused a lot of concern within the community and our detectives have worked tirelessly – reviewing hours upon hours of CCTV footage and phone records - to ensure we achieved these convictions.

“While nothing will ever bring Liam back, we hope knowing those involved have been caught and are being punished will provide some solace to his family and friends.”

