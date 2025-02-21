Drug addict mother guilty of murdering her two sons then leaving bodies in bunk bed for their dad to find

Kara Alexander, 47, of Dagenham, east London, murdered Elijah Thomas, two, and Marley Thomas, five
Kara Alexander, 47, of Dagenham, east London, murdered Elijah Thomas, two, and Marley Thomas, five

By Asher McShane

A cannabis addict mother has bene found guilty of murdering her sons and leaving their bodies in their bunk beds for their father to find.

Kara Alexander drowned or smothered Elijah Thomas, two and his brother Marley, five, at their home in east London.

When their father came to collect them for a weekend visit, Alexander tried to slam the door in his face, but he went to the bedroom and found the boys together dead on the bottom bunk.

Kingston Crown court heard the parents had split up three months earlier.

Prosecutors said the boys’ father “knew immediately that they were dead and thought they had been dead for some time.”

Selvin called 999 and Alexander fled. She was arrested about an hour later.

Elijah Thomas, two and his brother Marley, five were found dead in their bunk bed
Elijah Thomas, two and his brother Marley, five were found dead in their bunk bed

Alexander told police that she left the boys alone in the bath while she smoked cannabis.

She had admitted two charges of gross negligence manslaughter but was found guilty of the boys’ murders.

Samantha Yelland, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Our thoughts remain with Elijah and Marley’s family and friends who have been completely devastated by their loss.

“It is unimaginable to think what those poor children went through in their final moments. It is a parent’s job to keep their children safe and Kara Alexander not only failed to do that, but robbed them of their lives.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who led the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with the family, especially the boys' father who found them dead when he went to collect them for the weekend after Kara Alexander had failed to return his messages.

"No parent should have to go through such a horrific experience, and then have to listen to the detailed evidence highlighting what led up to these events.

"I would also like to praise those who were first on scene - our colleagues and the paramedics - who also experienced this traumatic event first-hand.

"This has been a difficult investigation for everyone involved. This guilty verdict cannot turn back the clock but it does provide the children's family with some form of resolution."

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

