Drug dealer caught throwing phones out of window in bid to get rid of evidence jailed

Ehsan Mirza, 21, has been jailed for 16 months. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Flaminia Luck

A drug dealer who was caught throwing his phones out of a window in a desperate bid to get rid of evidence has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cleveland Police found Ehsan Mirza, 21, hanging out his bedroom window while throwing away four iPhones when they raided his home in Middlesbrough back in March.

Officers had to force their way into his bedroom as it was locked from the inside, recorder Felicity Davies said.

Analysis of the phones showed he had been selling cannabis on social media, in particular Snapchat, since July 2024, the BBC reported.

Police found Mirza hanging out his bedroom window dropping phones. Picture: Google

Mirza, of Croydon Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property - almost £1,300 in cash - just months after being given a suspended prison sentence for dealing heroin and cocaine, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He has now been jailed for 16 months.

Read more: Reduction in knife-related robberies in UK’s high-risk areas as ninja sword ban takes effect in England and Wales

Read more: Ten men arrested over historical child sex abuse allegations in Bradford