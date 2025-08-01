Drug dealer caught throwing phones out of window in bid to get rid of evidence jailed

1 August 2025, 15:31 | Updated: 1 August 2025, 15:51

Mugshot of Ehsan Mirza
Ehsan Mirza, 21, has been jailed for 16 months. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Flaminia Luck

A drug dealer who was caught throwing his phones out of a window in a desperate bid to get rid of evidence has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cleveland Police found Ehsan Mirza, 21, hanging out his bedroom window while throwing away four iPhones when they raided his home in Middlesbrough back in March.

Officers had to force their way into his bedroom as it was locked from the inside, recorder Felicity Davies said.

Analysis of the phones showed he had been selling cannabis on social media, in particular Snapchat, since July 2024, the BBC reported.

Croydon Road, Middlesbrough
Police found Mirza hanging out his bedroom window dropping phones. Picture: Google

Mirza, of Croydon Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property - almost £1,300 in cash - just months after being given a suspended prison sentence for dealing heroin and cocaine, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He has now been jailed for 16 months.

Read more: Reduction in knife-related robberies in UK’s high-risk areas as ninja sword ban takes effect in England and Wales

Read more: Ten men arrested over historical child sex abuse allegations in Bradford

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: Global

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Notting Hill Carnival zombie knife attacker jailed for 18 years

Notting Hill Carnival attacker who 'sliced open man's stomach' with 'Rambo-style' zombie knife jailed for 18 years
Brook's Mews, Mayfair.

Man 'repeatedly stabbed with a kitchen knife' in attack near luxury hotel in Mayfair

Wolverhampton, UK - July 13 2023: Front entrance of Wolverhampton Crown Court in Piper's Row, Wolverhampton

Man denies murdering 82-year-old pensioner who died in house fire that left three others seriously injured
A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire, after a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital.

Adult also taken to hospital after summer camp ‘poisoning’, police say, as man, 76, arrested
Entrance to the Politiema Theater from the Coliseum of Recreios in Lisbon.

Missing head handed to cops 'by student who decapitated man he just met' and left body behind popular tourist attraction
Troy Koehler, aged seven.

Boy, seven, found dead inside washing machine - as dad jailed

More UK News

See more More UK News

Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain.

Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration
A man was accidentally run over by his wife in Priorswell Road car park in Worksop.

Husband, 72, run over by wife in car park dies in ‘tragic accident’

Ameiya, 13 and Ricardo del Brocco, 11, known as Maya and Jubs, are pictured here moments before they died

Pictured: Tragic siblings, 11 and 13, who drowned on holiday after begging for 'one last swim'
London civil servant. A suited office worker passing a street sign for Parliament Street and Whitehall in the civil service district of Westminster.

Civil service internships to be restricted to working class

Drones, knife arches and detection dogs are among the tactics being used in an attempt to bring down the number of incidents, with the forces also increasing visible patrols and the number of plain clothes officers on the streets.

Reduction in knife-related robberies in UK’s high-risk areas as ninja sword ban takes effect in England and Wales
Foreign-born prisoners in UK jails reached the highest levels since 2013.

Foreign-born prisoners account for 1 in 8 of the total UK jail population - reaching its highest level since 2013

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News