British backpacker pleads guilty to fatal e-scooter crash in Australia

11 August 2025, 07:24 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 07:38

Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, appeared in Perth Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison on Monday.
Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, appeared in Perth Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison on Monday. Picture: TikTok

By Alice Padgett

An English backpacker has pleaded guilty after fatally crashing into a father-of-two while riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol in Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, appeared in Perth Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Monday, charged with dangerous driving causing death under the influence of alcohol.

Another charge of causing harm to a passenger while under the influence of alcohol was dropped.

The 25-year-old was over the Australian legal limit when she crashed into Thanh Phan, 51, while riding through Perth's city centre on May 31.

Mr Phan died in hospital days later after suffering a brain bleed.

Kemp and the scooter's passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Read More: Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'

Read More: More electronic tags and 'tougher' unpaid work will cut prison overcrowding, Government says

E-Scooters for hire on a street corner in Perth, Western Australia.
E-Scooters for hire on a street corner in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: Alamy

According to the Australian Associated Press, Kemp's lawyer Mike Tudori told reporters outside the court his client was "nervous and worried" being a "young foreign national girl" in an overseas jail.

"She's obviously done something stupid at the time," he said.

"She obviously wasn't thinking level-headed and there's consequences, and she just wants to get on with her life."

Mr Phan's death thrust the issue of e-scooter regulations into Australia's national spotlight, prompting the City of Perth and several other local councils to suspend e-scooter hire services indefinitely.

In an earlier statement, Mr Phan's family described him as a "beloved husband, father of two and dear friend".

Kemp will remain in custody and is due to appear before Perth District Court on October 31, when a date will be set for her sentencing.

The charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Under Western Australian law, e-scooter riders must wear a helmet, be sober, carry no passengers and be aged over 16 years old.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today.

Man, 31, charged with murder of father and son in Southwark

The brutal attack on Father Murray took place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick

Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'
An ankle with an electronic tag (left), Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (top right), a convict on community service (bottom right)

More electronic tags and 'tougher' unpaid work will cut prison overcrowding, Government says
The man, 88, was found

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at address

The brutal attack took place at St Patrick's Church prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday.

Priest in 'serious condition' after being hit with bottle minutes before Mass service

Paul Hollywood and his brother Lee.

Paul Hollywood issues desperate plea after brother suffers ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ while walking his dog

More UK News

See more More UK News

General Election - National Health Service

NHS to hire newly-qualified nurses and midwives before jobs open up in bid to boost workforce
Family members of hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza marched alongside Jewish organisations and supporters

'National march' for Israeli hostages sees hundreds take to the streets in London

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat, authorities have said.

Huge fire breaks out on iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches 1.99 million

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches almost 2 million

Thetford Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to the Serrano family which died in a collision in Portugal

Tragedy as British family of four, including twins, die in car crash on holiday in Portugal
Oasis front Liam Gallagher is letting his brother Paul, who has been charged with rape, stay at his £4m mansion ahead of a court appearance, reports claim.

Liam Gallagher shows support for rape-accused brother Paul - as he lets him stay at £4million mansion

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News