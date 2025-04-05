Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Police found two men stabbed on on Erconwald Street in East Acton. One of them died at the scene. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was knifed to death in double stabbing in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to the scene of the knife attack in East Acton on Saturday afternoon.

Two men were found with knife wounds on Erconwald Street.

One of the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, who was also found with knife wounds, was rushed to hospital and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more: UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

Read more: Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.08pm today (April 5) to reports of a stabbing at Erconwald Street, East Acton.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team and a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our crews treated two people at the scene, unfortunately despite the best efforts of our crews and emergency partners, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other was conveyed to a major trauma centre.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Around 13:10hrs on Saturday, 5 April, officers were called to Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush, following reports of an altercation.

“Officers attended within minutes, and established that two males had suffered stab injuries.

"Very sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The second person was taken to hospital, where he remains. We await an update on his condition, but he has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Erconwald Street remains closed while officers carry out investigative work.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident - or who has potentially relevant information - should contact the police on 101, quoting reference 3435/05APR.”