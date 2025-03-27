Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large

The aftermath of the incident. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A boy was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in a park in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boy, who has not been named, was attacked in Pennyfields Park in Poplar - just half a mile from Canary Wharf, one of London's prime financial districts.

He is expected to recover from the attack after being treated in hospital.

Footage of the incident shows a group of hooded attackers throwing the victim to the ground, kicking and punching him.

One of them appears to attack him with a large knife or machete as he tries to protect himself with a raised hand.

No arrests have been made, meaning the attacker is still at large. Officers are making "urgent enquiries" and have appealed for help catching them.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday (March 26) at 5.45pm, police were called to Pennyfields Park, Poplar following reports of a stabbing.

Read more: 'Two hours of utter mayhem' as gang of 'knife-wielding thugs' gatecrash party held in primary school, stabbing two

Read more: 'It's like a cancer destroying our young people': Lawyer calls to 'break' knife crime culture after Elianne Andam stabbing

Tom Swarbrick caller on his experience of knife crime and preventing stabbings.

“Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a boy for stab wounds.

“He was taken to a near-by hospital, where his injuries were later confirmed to be non-life changing/threatening.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.46pm yesterday (26 March) to reports of a stabbing in Pennyfields Park, Poplar.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

Donna Murray-Turner discusses Parliament's inaction on knife crime.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes.

“We treated one patient and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD6073/26March.