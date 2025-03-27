Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large

The aftermath of the incident
A boy was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in a park in east London.

The boy, who has not been named, was attacked in Pennyfields Park in Poplar - just half a mile from Canary Wharf, one of London's prime financial districts.

He is expected to recover from the attack after being treated in hospital.

Footage of the incident shows a group of hooded attackers throwing the victim to the ground, kicking and punching him.

One of them appears to attack him with a large knife or machete as he tries to protect himself with a raised hand.

No arrests have been made, meaning the attacker is still at large. Officers are making "urgent enquiries" and have appealed for help catching them.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday (March 26) at 5.45pm, police were called to Pennyfields Park, Poplar following reports of a stabbing.

“Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a boy for stab wounds.

“He was taken to a near-by hospital, where his injuries were later confirmed to be non-life changing/threatening.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.46pm yesterday (26 March) to reports of a stabbing in Pennyfields Park, Poplar.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes.

“We treated one patient and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD6073/26March.

